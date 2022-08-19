Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is a game console with a classic design… but smaller. It looks like a scale replica of the original Sega Genesis system that was released in the late 1980s, but while the original console was designed to play games stored on cartridges, the Genesis Mini 2 comes with 60 classic games pre-installed.
Sega says the Genesis Mini 2 will be available in North America starting October 27th, and it’s up for pre-order now for $100 from Amazon. A version for Europe and Japan called the Mega Drive Mini 2 will arrive the same day.
Note that the price tag doesn’t include shipping – at the moment Amazon is showing a $22 fee which presumably helps cover the cost of shipping the console from Japan. It’s possible that this price could change by the time the Genesis Mini 2 is actually ready to ship though.
As the name suggests, this isn’t the first time Sega has launched a retro console designed to play Genesis games. The first model came in 2019 and shipped with 40 games pre-installed.
The 2nd-gen model is even smaller, has a different set of games, and comes with more games including a few Sega CD titles as well as some previously unreleased games.
The Genesis Mini 2 measures just 4.7″ x 4.6″ x 1.3″ and comes with a single wired controller with six action buttons and a D-Pad, a USB power adapter, and an HDMI cable. It supports 720p and 480p video output.
Sega released the full list of 60 games that will come pre-installed on the Genesis Mini 2 on August 19th, 2022:
Sega Genesis Games
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
Sega CD Games (originally released for systems with the Sega CD add-on)
- Ecco the Dolphin (The Enhanced CD Version)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (The Enhanced CD Version)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- The Ninja Warriors
Bonus Games (unreleased or ported from other consoles)
- Devi & Pii (previously unreleased)
- Fantasy Zone (port)
- Space Harrier II +Space Harrier (port)
- Spatter (port)
- Star Mobile (previously unreleased)
- Super Locomotive (port)
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun (port)
