Samsung has introduced the fastest LPDDR5X memory chip to date, with support for speeds up to 10.7 gigabits per second. The company says its LPDDR5X-10700 memory also brings storage capacity and power efficiency improvements.

Mass production is set to begin in the second half of 2024, which means that we could see the first devices with Samsung’s new super-speedy memory later this year.

Samsung says that, compared to its previous generation LPDDR DRAM, the new LPDDR5X-10700 DRAM chips:

Offer more than 25% faster performance

Increase storage capacity by 30%

Enhance power efficiency by 25%

The company says that means it can squeeze up to 32GB of memory on a single package while offering fast data transfer speeds and reduced power consumption for longer battery life in mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and thin and light PCs.

Samsung isn’t the only company looking to bring faster memory to mobile devices: last fall Micron and SK Hynix both announced that their next-gen solutions would offer speeds up to 9600 Mbit/s, but neither company has begun shipping those solutions yet, and it looks like Samsung’s upcoming 10.7 Gbps RAM will offer even faster speeds when it arrives later in 2024.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.