Next year’s flagship smartphones could be the first to feature LPDDR5 memory with support for data transfer speeds up to 9.6 TB/s, or 9600 MT/s.

Micron and SK Hynix have each announced that their next-gen memory solutions are designed to work in devices powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The SKY Hynix solution is billed at LPDDR5T-9600 memory, which stands for “Low Power Double Data Rate 5 Turbo), while Micron’s version is LPDDR5X-9600, even though the LPDDR5X standard technically tops out at 8533 Mbit/s at the moment.

But while the two companies use different names, they’re both promising a 12% increase in speed when compared with LPDRR5X-8533 memory.

SK Hynix says it achieves this by supporting voltage ranges between 1.01V and 1.12V. As Anandtech notes, that top voltage is a little higher than the 1.1V supported by the standard LPDDR5x specification, which might help explain why SK Hynix is using a different name for its memory.

Micron doesn’t really explain how it sped up its memory, other than saying that it’s “Built on Micron’s industry-leading 1-beta process node, LPDDR5X offers a nearly 30% power improvement,” but that’s compared against other LPDDR5X chips from other companies, not Micron’s own products.

There’s no word on when the first devices with LPDDR5-9600 memory will arrive, but the fact that both companies specifically point out that their new memory is compatible with Qualcomm’s new chip for flagship smartphones strongly hints that we could see these solutions in some 2024 flagship-class smartphones.

Micron press release

SK Hynix press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.