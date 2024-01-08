The Asus ROG Zephyrus G line of gaming laptops have a well-earned reputation for offering strong performance in compact, eye-catching designs. And this year’s models are thinner and lighter than ever… while also bringing processor, display, and audio upgrades, among other things.
The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a 3.3 pound gaming laptop with a 14 inch, 120 Hz, 3K OLED display, up to an Ryzen 9 8945HS “Hawk Point” series processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, while the new ROG Zephyrus G16 is a 4.1 pound model with a 16 inch, 2.5K, 240 Hz OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H “Meteor Lake” processor, and NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics.
Both laptops have aluminum bodies with an updated LED light strip on the lid, this time a simpler 7-zone LED string of lights that zigs diagonally. And both have larger keypads and touchpads than their predecessors, plus extra speakers: there are now six speakers in each laptop, with two tweeters and four woofers for louder, clearer bass.
The 16 inch model has a 90Wh battery with support for 240W fast charging, at least two fans (the highest-spec G16 model has three) an updated cooling system that draws air in through the keyboard as well as from the bottom of the notebook, and a 95W GPU that supports Dynamic Boost up to 115 watts.
The 14 inch version doesn’t have quite as much room to cool those components, so it tops out at a 65 watt GPU with support for Dynamic Boost up to 90 watts, a 73 Wh battery and 180W fast charging.
One downgrade over previous-gen models though? The new laptops have LPDDR5x onboard memory, which is speedy, but not user upgradeable.
|ROG Zephyrus G14
|ROG Zephyrus G16
|Display
|14 inches
ROG Nebula OLED
2880 x 1800 pixels
120 Hz
0.2ms
100% DCI-P3
G-Sync
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500
Pantone Validated, Delta E < 1
Dolby Vision
|16 inches
ROG Nebula OLED
240 Hz
0.2ms
100% DCI-P3
G-Sync
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500
Pantone Validated, Delta E < 1
Dolby Vision
|Processor
|Up to AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Series
8 cores / 16 threads
Ryzen AI
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
16 cores / 22 threads
Intel AI Boost
|Graphics
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
65W TGP
90W Max TGP (with Dynamic Boost)
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
90W TGP
115W Max TGP (with Dynamic Boost)
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5x (onboard)
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5x-7467 (onboard)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
1 x M.2 2280
PCIe 4.0
|Up to 4TB
2 x M.2 2280
PCIe 4.0
|Keyboard
|1-zone RGB backlit
|Audio
|6 speakers (4 woofers, 2 tweeters)
|Ports
|1 x USB4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD card reader
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
|Battery
|73 Wh
|90 Wh
|Dimensions
|312 x 220 x 16mm
|354 x 246 x 17mm
|Weight
|1.5 kg
|1.85 kg
Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet.