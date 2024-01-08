The Asus ROG Zephyrus G line of gaming laptops have a well-earned reputation for offering strong performance in compact, eye-catching designs. And this year’s models are thinner and lighter than ever… while also bringing processor, display, and audio upgrades, among other things.

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a 3.3 pound gaming laptop with a 14 inch, 120 Hz, 3K OLED display, up to an Ryzen 9 8945HS “Hawk Point” series processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, while the new ROG Zephyrus G16 is a 4.1 pound model with a 16 inch, 2.5K, 240 Hz OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H “Meteor Lake” processor, and NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics.

Both laptops have aluminum bodies with an updated LED light strip on the lid, this time a simpler 7-zone LED string of lights that zigs diagonally. And both have larger keypads and touchpads than their predecessors, plus extra speakers: there are now six speakers in each laptop, with two tweeters and four woofers for louder, clearer bass.

The 16 inch model has a 90Wh battery with support for 240W fast charging, at least two fans (the highest-spec G16 model has three) an updated cooling system that draws air in through the keyboard as well as from the bottom of the notebook, and a 95W GPU that supports Dynamic Boost up to 115 watts.

The 14 inch version doesn’t have quite as much room to cool those components, so it tops out at a 65 watt GPU with support for Dynamic Boost up to 90 watts, a 73 Wh battery and 180W fast charging.

One downgrade over previous-gen models though? The new laptops have LPDDR5x onboard memory, which is speedy, but not user upgradeable.

ROG Zephyrus G14 ROG Zephyrus G16 Display 14 inches

ROG Nebula OLED

2880 x 1800 pixels

120 Hz

0.2ms

100% DCI-P3

G-Sync

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

Pantone Validated, Delta E < 1

Dolby Vision 16 inches

ROG Nebula OLED

240 Hz

0.2ms

100% DCI-P3

G-Sync

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

Pantone Validated, Delta E < 1

Dolby Vision Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Series

8 cores / 16 threads

Ryzen AI Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

16 cores / 22 threads

Intel AI Boost Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

65W TGP

90W Max TGP (with Dynamic Boost) Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

90W TGP

115W Max TGP (with Dynamic Boost) RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5x (onboard) Up to 32GB

LPDDR5x-7467 (onboard) Storage Up to 1TB

1 x M.2 2280

PCIe 4.0 Up to 4TB

2 x M.2 2280

PCIe 4.0 Keyboard 1-zone RGB backlit Audio 6 speakers (4 woofers, 2 tweeters) Ports 1 x USB4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Battery 73 Wh 90 Wh Dimensions 312 x 220 x 16mm 354 x 246 x 17mm Weight 1.5 kg 1.85 kg

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet.

