The Asus ROG Zephyrus G line of gaming laptops have a well-earned reputation for offering strong performance in compact, eye-catching designs. And this year’s models are thinner and lighter than ever… while also bringing processor, display, and audio upgrades, among other things.

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a 3.3 pound gaming laptop with a 14 inch, 120 Hz, 3K OLED display, up to an Ryzen 9 8945HS “Hawk Point” series processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, while the new ROG Zephyrus G16 is a 4.1 pound model with a 16 inch, 2.5K, 240 Hz OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H “Meteor Lake” processor, and NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics.

Both laptops have aluminum bodies with an updated LED light strip on the lid, this time a simpler 7-zone LED string of lights that zigs diagonally. And both have larger keypads and touchpads than their predecessors, plus extra speakers: there are now six speakers in each laptop, with two tweeters and four woofers for louder, clearer bass.

The 16 inch model has a 90Wh battery with support for 240W fast charging, at least two fans (the highest-spec G16 model has three) an updated cooling system that draws air in through the keyboard as well as from the bottom of the notebook, and a 95W GPU that supports Dynamic Boost up to 115 watts.

The 14 inch version doesn’t have quite as much room to cool those components, so it tops out at a 65 watt GPU with support for Dynamic Boost up to 90 watts, a 73 Wh battery and 180W fast charging.

One downgrade over previous-gen models though? The new laptops have LPDDR5x onboard memory, which is speedy, but not user upgradeable.

ROG Zephyrus G14ROG Zephyrus G16
Display14 inches
ROG Nebula OLED
2880 x 1800 pixels
120 Hz
0.2ms
100% DCI-P3
G-Sync
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500
Pantone Validated, Delta E < 1
Dolby Vision		16 inches
ROG Nebula OLED
240 Hz
0.2ms
100% DCI-P3
G-Sync
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500
Pantone Validated, Delta E < 1
Dolby Vision
ProcessorUp to AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Series
8 cores / 16 threads
Ryzen AI		Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
16 cores / 22 threads
Intel AI Boost
GraphicsUp to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
65W TGP
90W Max TGP (with Dynamic Boost)		Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
90W TGP
115W Max TGP (with Dynamic Boost)
RAMUp to 32GB
LPDDR5x (onboard)		Up to 32GB
LPDDR5x-7467 (onboard)
StorageUp to 1TB
1 x M.2 2280
PCIe 4.0		Up to 4TB
2 x M.2 2280
PCIe 4.0
Keyboard1-zone RGB backlit
Audio6 speakers (4 woofers, 2 tweeters)
Ports1 x USB4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader		1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD card reader
1 x 3.5mm audio
WirelessWiFi 6E
BT 5.3
Battery73 Wh90 Wh
Dimensions312 x 220 x 16mm354 x 246 x 17mm
Weight1.5 kg1.85 kg

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,528 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.