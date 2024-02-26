Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Onyx BOOX Leaf 3C is an eBook reader with a 7 inch, 1264 x 1680 pixel E Ink display positioned off-center, leaving one side of the device with enough room for a grip with physical page turn buttons. In other words, it looks a lot like Amazon’s Kindle Oasis.

But unlike the Oasis, the Leaf 3C has an E Ink Kaleido 3 color display, allowing you to view pictures, read documents, surf the web, or view digital magazines, newspapers, or comics in color. The Onyx BOOX Leaf 3C launches in China this week for 1799 CNY (about $250). It’s unclear when it will be available in other markets or how much it will cost.

The Onyx BOOX Leaf 3C is one of the first E Ink color devices I’ve seen with a 7 inch display (Color eReaders have more typically shipped with 6 inch screens, while eNotes with E Ink color screens and pen support usually have 7.8 inch or larger displays).

But this is very much an eReader first and foremost. While it has a touchscreen display, 2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 of storage, and Android 11-based operating system there’s no pen support.

Keep in mind that E Ink displays tend to have slow refresh rates, so while it may be possible to run some third-party apps on this device, it’s not really designed to handle motion, which can make videos and animations awkward. And like all E Ink Kaleido displays, the addition of color comes at a cost: the screen has a resolution of 300 pixels per inch when viewing black and white content, but that drops to 150 ppi when looking at color imagery.

Other features include a sheet of glass that covers the display, LED front-lights for reading in dark or dim environments, a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB, a 2,300 mAh battery, a USB-C port for charging and data, aa speaker, mic, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

