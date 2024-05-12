Smartphones may be incredibly useful gadgets that let you do everything from banking to gaming to keeping up with friends. But they’re also incredibly distracting devices that can eat up way more of your time than you’d like, which is why we’ve seen a growing number of attempts to bring back “dumb phones” that just make calls, send messages, and maybe perform a few other small tasks.

Cake is working on one of the stranger takes on this idea I’ve seen. The startup is designing an Apple Watch accessory that turns this wearable smartphone companion into a standalone phone with basic functionality, but few of the distractions you’d get from a larger, more capable device. And for some reason it looks like a Rabbit R1… which seems like a very strange selling point, given how poorly that AI companion device has been received so far.

I guess if there’s one thing you can say about the Rabbit R1, it’s that it has a distinctive look thanks to a design from Teenage Engineering. Or at least it used to be distinctive.

The Cake device appears to be a case that fits around the Apple Watch. It includes a scroll wheel for interacting with the Apple Watch Digital Crown. And there are spaces on the side for accessing the Apple Watch’s buttons. You can also wirelessly charge the Apple Watch when it’s in the case.

Why not just use the Apple Watch on your wrist? I have no idea. I imagine Cake will do more to explain why anyone would want its device as the company gets closer to launch. For now, Cake says the team is “self-funding the initial development and prototyping phases,” and plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign after working prototypes are finished. You know, assuming they don’t get sued for infringing on Rabbit’s intellectual property first.

Cake is a building familiar-looking device that lets you use an Apple Watch like a simple smartphone with support for calls, music, navigation, and voice notes, and Apple Pay… but little else. via Hacker News and @cakeRND

Speaking of the Rabbit R1, we already knew that the $199 Rabbit R1 had the specs of a budget Android smartphone and ran a basic version of Android (with a custom Launcher that mostly interacts with Rabbit’s cloud services). Now someone has ported LineageOS for near-stock Android on the R1.

I pinky promise this is not a photoshop, we will do a writeup eventually, here is a short video. Note that this isn’t my video and device but from someone in our team. We do all have the knowledge on how to do it. pic.twitter.com/JsImDj3Wls — Marcel (@MarcelD505) May 9, 2024

OFGB is a utility that lets you easily disable the ads (or “recommendations” that Microsoft has been inserting into the Window Start Menu, Lock Screen, File Explorer, and other locations, by adjusting the relevant registry keys.

The last major update to this free and open source browser for Windows, Mac, Linux, and other operating systems came out in 2015. Version 3.1.0 adds support for floating HTM elements, OpenSLL, LibreSLL, and mbed TLS for HTTPS, and other new features and bug fixes. via The Register

