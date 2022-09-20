The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano is a computer-on-a-module that looks like a stick of RAM, but which is really a computer with an ARM-based processor, NVIDIA Ampere graphics, and the ability to perform up to 40 trillion operations per second for AI tasks.

NVIDIA says the Jetson Orin Nano will be available in January with prices starting at $199, and that the new module is up to 80 times faster than the original Jetson Nano which launched in 2019.

The new Jetson Orin Nano features 6 ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores that can run at speeds up to 1.5 GHz, LPDDR5 memory, and a 625 GHz NVIDIA GPU with up to 1024 CUDA cores and up to 32 third-gen Tensor cores for AI processing.

It supports up to seven lanes of PCIe Gen 3, three 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI 1.4. But since the Orin Nano is basically a 260-pin SODIMM without any physical ports, you’ll need to pair it with a carrier board or other accessories to actually connect any hardware.

The computer module also supports 4K video decoding, 1080p video encoding, and processing of input from up to 4 cameras for machine learning/computer vision tasks.

NVIDIA will offer two different versions of the Orin Nano at launch. While they’re named for the amount of memory they have, that’s not the only difference. The Jetson Orin Nano 8GB also has faster memory, twice the graphics performance, and a higher power draw than the Jetson Orin Nano 4GB, for example:

Jetson Orin Nano 4GBJetson Orin Nano 8GB
AI Performance20 Sparse TOPs | 10 Dense TOPs40 Sparse TOPs | 20 Dense TOPs
GPU512-core NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPU with 16 Tensor Cores1024-core NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores
GPU Max Frequency625 MHz
CPU6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 1.5 MB L2 + 4 MB L3
CPU Max Frequency1.5 GHz
Memory4GB 64-bit LPDDR5 34 GB/s8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 68 GB/s
Storage
(Supports external NVMe)
Video Encode  1080p30 supported by 1-2 CPU cores
Video Decode1x 4K60 (H.265) | 2x 4K30 (H.265) | 5x 1080p60 (H.265) | 11x 1080p30 (H.265)
CameraUp to 4 cameras (8 through virtual channels) 8 lanes MIPI CSI-2 D-PHY 2.1 (up to 20 Gbps)
PCIe1 x4 + 3 x1 (PCIe Gen3, Root Port, & Endpoint)
USB3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) 3x USB 2.0
Networking1x GbE
Display1x 4K30 multimode DisplayPort 1.2 (+MST)/e DisplayPort 1.4/HDMI 1.4
Other I/O3x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2S, 4x I2C, 1x CAN, DMIC and DSPK, PWM, GPIOs
Power5W – 10W7W – 15W
Mechanical69.6 mm x 45 mm 260-pin SO-DIMM connector
Price$199$299

