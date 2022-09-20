The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano is a computer-on-a-module that looks like a stick of RAM, but which is really a computer with an ARM-based processor, NVIDIA Ampere graphics, and the ability to perform up to 40 trillion operations per second for AI tasks.

NVIDIA says the Jetson Orin Nano will be available in January with prices starting at $199, and that the new module is up to 80 times faster than the original Jetson Nano which launched in 2019.

The new Jetson Orin Nano features 6 ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores that can run at speeds up to 1.5 GHz, LPDDR5 memory, and a 625 GHz NVIDIA GPU with up to 1024 CUDA cores and up to 32 third-gen Tensor cores for AI processing.

It supports up to seven lanes of PCIe Gen 3, three 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI 1.4. But since the Orin Nano is basically a 260-pin SODIMM without any physical ports, you’ll need to pair it with a carrier board or other accessories to actually connect any hardware.

The computer module also supports 4K video decoding, 1080p video encoding, and processing of input from up to 4 cameras for machine learning/computer vision tasks.

NVIDIA will offer two different versions of the Orin Nano at launch. While they’re named for the amount of memory they have, that’s not the only difference. The Jetson Orin Nano 8GB also has faster memory, twice the graphics performance, and a higher power draw than the Jetson Orin Nano 4GB, for example:

Jetson Orin Nano 4GB Jetson Orin Nano 8GB AI Performance 20 Sparse TOPs | 10 Dense TOPs 40 Sparse TOPs | 20 Dense TOPs GPU 512-core NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPU with 16 Tensor Cores 1024-core NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores GPU Max Frequency 625 MHz CPU 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 1.5 MB L2 + 4 MB L3 CPU Max Frequency 1.5 GHz Memory 4GB 64-bit LPDDR5 34 GB/s 8GB 128-bit LPDDR5 68 GB/s Storage –

(Supports external NVMe) Video Encode 1080p30 supported by 1-2 CPU cores Video Decode 1x 4K60 (H.265) | 2x 4K30 (H.265) | 5x 1080p60 (H.265) | 11x 1080p30 (H.265) Camera Up to 4 cameras (8 through virtual channels) 8 lanes MIPI CSI-2 D-PHY 2.1 (up to 20 Gbps) PCIe 1 x4 + 3 x1 (PCIe Gen3, Root Port, & Endpoint) USB 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) 3x USB 2.0 Networking 1x GbE Display 1x 4K30 multimode DisplayPort 1.2 (+MST)/e DisplayPort 1.4/HDMI 1.4 Other I/O 3x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2S, 4x I2C, 1x CAN, DMIC and DSPK, PWM, GPIOs Power 5W – 10W 7W – 15W Mechanical 69.6 mm x 45 mm 260-pin SO-DIMM connector Price $199 $299

