Nothing’s second smartphone looks… a lot like the company’s first. It’s still a phone that features a series of LED lights on the back that can be used for custom notifications and lighting effects.
But the new Nothing Phone (2) has a bigger display, a faster processor, and… a higher starting price. But there’s another important difference: unlike the Nothing Phone (1) the new model is available in the US at launch. It’s up for pre-order now for $599 and up and should be available starting July 17, 2023.
The Nothing Phone (2) feature a 6.7 inch, 2412 x 1080 pixel OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It also has a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, dual 50MP rear cameras, a 32MP front-facing camera, and an IP54 rating for water resistance.
Here’s how it stacks up against last year’s model:
|Nothing Phone (2)
|Nothing Phone (1)
|Display
|6.7 inches
2412 x 1080 pixels (394 ppi)
OLED with LTPO
1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate
240 Hz touch sampling rate
Haptic Touch motor
Up to 1000 nits brightness
Up to 1600 nits peak brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass
|6.55 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi)
OLED with LTPO
60 – 120 Hz refresh rate
240 Hz touch sampling rate
Haptic Touch motor
500 nits (normal brightness)
Up to 1200 nits peak brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+
|Memory / Storage
|8GB + 128GB
12GB + 256GB
12GB + 512GB
|8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
12GB + 256GB
|Glyph lights
|3 individually addressable zones
10 new ringtones and notification sounds
10 classic Phone (1) ringtones and notifications in Phone (2)’s voice
Glyph Timer
Essential Notifications
Volume Indicator
Glyph Composer
Glyph Torch
Glyph Progress
Auto Brightness
Flip to Glyph
Charging Metre
Bedtime schedule
Google assistant feedback
Reverse charging Glyph
|12 addressable zones
10 ringtones and notification sounds
Flip to Glyph
Charging Metre
Bedtime schedule
Google assistant feedback
Reverse charging Glyph
Glyph Composer
|Battery
|4700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charging
|45W (wired)
15W Qi wireless charging
5W reverse charging
|33W (wired)
15W Qi wireless charging
5W reverse charging
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP (Sony IMX890)
50MP (Samsung JN1)
4K @ 30 fps video recording
|50MP (Sony IMX766)
50MP (Samsung JN1)
4K @ 60 fps video recording
|Camera (front)
|32MP (Sony IMX615)
|16MP (Sony IMX471)
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
5G NR with 4×4 MIMO
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
5G NR with 4×4 MIMO
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Water resistance
|IP54
|IP53
|Security
|Fingerprint of facial recognition
|OS Updates
|3 years Android updates
4 years security updates (every 2 months)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3 microphones
|Dimensions
|162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm
|159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm
|Weight
|201.2 grams
|193.5 grams
Nothing says the new processor and camera system also brings support for additional photography features including 4K Time Lapse video recording, Advanced HDR, AI scene detection, and Motion Photos.
While the Nothing Phone (2) may not have the most powerful processor or the most advanced camera system on the market, it doesn’t look bad on paper for a phone with a $599 starting price. And if you don’t like that weird Glyph light system on the back of the phone, you can always cover it with a case.
Nothing is also offering $50 off for customers who pre-order models with 12GB of RAM, which brings the US pricing for the new phone to:
- 8GB / 128GB for $599
- 12GB / 256GB for $699 (or $649 during pre-order)
- 12GB/512GB for $799 (or $749 during pre-order)