Nothing’s second smartphone looks… a lot like the company’s first. It’s still a phone that features a series of LED lights on the back that can be used for custom notifications and lighting effects.

But the new Nothing Phone (2) has a bigger display, a faster processor, and… a higher starting price. But there’s another important difference: unlike the Nothing Phone (1) the new model is available in the US at launch. It’s up for pre-order now for $599 and up and should be available starting July 17, 2023.

The Nothing Phone (2) feature a 6.7 inch, 2412 x 1080 pixel OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It also has a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, dual 50MP rear cameras, a 32MP front-facing camera, and an IP54 rating for water resistance.

Here’s how it stacks up against last year’s model:

Nothing Phone (2)Nothing Phone (1)
Display6.7 inches
2412 x 1080 pixels (394 ppi)
OLED with LTPO
1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate
240 Hz touch sampling rate
Haptic Touch motor
Up to 1000 nits brightness
Up to 1600 nits peak brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass		6.55 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi)
OLED with LTPO
60 – 120 Hz refresh rate
240 Hz touch sampling rate
Haptic Touch motor
500 nits (normal brightness)
Up to 1200 nits peak brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+
Memory / Storage8GB + 128GB
12GB + 256GB
12GB + 512GB		8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
12GB + 256GB
Glyph lights3 individually addressable zones
10 new ringtones and notification sounds
10 classic Phone (1) ringtones and notifications in Phone (2)’s voice
Glyph Timer
Essential Notifications
Volume Indicator
Glyph Composer
Glyph Torch
Glyph Progress
Auto Brightness
Flip to Glyph
Charging Metre
Bedtime schedule
Google assistant feedback
Reverse charging Glyph		12 addressable zones
10 ringtones and notification sounds
Flip to Glyph
Charging Metre
Bedtime schedule
Google assistant feedback
Reverse charging Glyph
Glyph Composer
Battery4700 mAh4500 mAh
Charging45W (wired)
15W Qi wireless charging
5W reverse charging		33W (wired)
15W Qi wireless charging
5W reverse charging
Cameras (rear)50MP (Sony IMX890)
50MP (Samsung JN1)
4K @ 30 fps video recording		50MP (Sony IMX766)
50MP (Samsung JN1)
4K @ 60 fps video recording
Camera (front)32MP (Sony IMX615)16MP (Sony IMX471)
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
5G NR with 4×4 MIMO		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
5G NR with 4×4 MIMO
PortsUSB Type-C
Water resistanceIP54IP53
SecurityFingerprint of facial recognition
OS Updates3 years Android updates
4 years security updates (every 2 months)
AudioStereo speakers
3 microphones
Dimensions162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm
Weight201.2 grams193.5 grams

Nothing says the new processor and camera system also brings support for additional photography features including 4K Time Lapse video recording, Advanced HDR, AI scene detection, and Motion Photos.

While the Nothing Phone (2) may not have the most powerful processor or the most advanced camera system on the market, it doesn’t look bad on paper for a phone with a $599 starting price. And if you don’t like that weird Glyph light system on the back of the phone, you can always cover it with a case.

Nothing is also offering $50 off for customers who pre-order models with 12GB of RAM, which brings the US pricing for the new phone to:

  • 8GB / 128GB for $599
  • 12GB / 256GB for $699 (or $649 during pre-order)
  • 12GB/512GB for $799 (or $749 during pre-order)

 

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 16,259 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.