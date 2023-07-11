Nothing’s second smartphone looks… a lot like the company’s first. It’s still a phone that features a series of LED lights on the back that can be used for custom notifications and lighting effects.

But the new Nothing Phone (2) has a bigger display, a faster processor, and… a higher starting price. But there’s another important difference: unlike the Nothing Phone (1) the new model is available in the US at launch. It’s up for pre-order now for $599 and up and should be available starting July 17, 2023.

The Nothing Phone (2) feature a 6.7 inch, 2412 x 1080 pixel OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It also has a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, dual 50MP rear cameras, a 32MP front-facing camera, and an IP54 rating for water resistance.

Here’s how it stacks up against last year’s model:

Nothing Phone (2) Nothing Phone (1) Display 6.7 inches

2412 x 1080 pixels (394 ppi)

OLED with LTPO

1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate

240 Hz touch sampling rate

Haptic Touch motor

Up to 1000 nits brightness

Up to 1600 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 6.55 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi)

OLED with LTPO

60 – 120 Hz refresh rate

240 Hz touch sampling rate

Haptic Touch motor

500 nits (normal brightness)

Up to 1200 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Memory / Storage 8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB 8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

12GB + 256GB Glyph lights 3 individually addressable zones

10 new ringtones and notification sounds

10 classic Phone (1) ringtones and notifications in Phone (2)’s voice

Glyph Timer

Essential Notifications

Volume Indicator

Glyph Composer

Glyph Torch

Glyph Progress

Auto Brightness

Flip to Glyph

Charging Metre

Bedtime schedule

Google assistant feedback

Reverse charging Glyph 12 addressable zones

10 ringtones and notification sounds

Flip to Glyph

Charging Metre

Bedtime schedule

Google assistant feedback

Reverse charging Glyph

Glyph Composer Battery 4700 mAh 4500 mAh Charging 45W (wired)

15W Qi wireless charging

5W reverse charging 33W (wired)

15W Qi wireless charging

5W reverse charging Cameras (rear) 50MP (Sony IMX890)

50MP (Samsung JN1)

4K @ 30 fps video recording 50MP (Sony IMX766)

50MP (Samsung JN1)

4K @ 60 fps video recording Camera (front) 32MP (Sony IMX615) 16MP (Sony IMX471) Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

5G NR with 4×4 MIMO WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

5G NR with 4×4 MIMO Ports USB Type-C Water resistance IP54 IP53 Security Fingerprint of facial recognition OS Updates 3 years Android updates

4 years security updates (every 2 months) Audio Stereo speakers

3 microphones Dimensions 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6mm 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm Weight 201.2 grams 193.5 grams

Nothing says the new processor and camera system also brings support for additional photography features including 4K Time Lapse video recording, Advanced HDR, AI scene detection, and Motion Photos.

While the Nothing Phone (2) may not have the most powerful processor or the most advanced camera system on the market, it doesn’t look bad on paper for a phone with a $599 starting price. And if you don’t like that weird Glyph light system on the back of the phone, you can always cover it with a case.

Nothing is also offering $50 off for customers who pre-order models with 12GB of RAM, which brings the US pricing for the new phone to:

8GB / 128GB for $599

12GB / 256GB for $699 (or $649 during pre-order)

12GB/512GB for $799 (or $749 during pre-order)

