Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM Venus NPB5 is a compact desktop computer with an Intel Core i5-13500H processor, support for DDR5-5200 memory, and up to two storage devices thanks to an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 storage and a 2.5 inch drive or a hard drive or SSD.

And if it looks familiar, that’s because the little computer is nearly identical to the NPB7 that MINISFORUM introduced a few months ago. The key differences? The new model has an Intel Core i5 processor rather than Core i7 and it has a much lower starting price.

Both models are up for pre-order now, and customers can choose from multiple configurations: pre-order prices start at $389 for a barebones NPB5 with a Core i5-13500H processor or $489 for a NPB7 with a Core i7-13700H chip, and you can pay extra for a system that ships with memory and storage. Pre-configured systems also come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

All versions of the little computer support up to 64GB of RAM, but MINISFORUM is currently only taking orders for the cheaper model with up to 32GB, so you’ll need to supply your own memory if you want more than that.

Other features that are common to both systems include:

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports

2 x HDMI ports ( [email protected] )

) 2 x USB4 ports (with support for [email protected] video output)

video output) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x 19V DC power input

MINISFORUM says the computers can support up to four 4K displays, and they should be fairly easy to upgrade thanks to a design that lets you lift the top cover without using any tools.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.