Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Less than a month after introducing a small, inexpensive desktop computer with two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, support for up to four 4K displays, and a 12th-gen Intel Core H-series processor, MINISFORUM has begun taking pre-orders for a new model with a 13th-gen processor.

For the most part the new MINISFORUM NPB7 is pretty much the same computer as the MINISOFORUM NAB6 that the Chinese company launched in March. But instead of an Intel Core i7-12650H chip, the new model has a Core i7-13700H processor. It also has DDR5 memory instead of DDR4… and it has a higher price tag… although it’s still pretty inexpensive compared with an Intel NUC or other mini PCs from companies with a bigger presence in North America.

Retail prices for the MINISFORUM NPB7 are expected to start at $609 for a barebones model, although it’s currently up for pre-order for as little as $489. If you want a model that ships with memory, storage, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll have to pay at least $120 more:

Config Pre-order price Retail price Barebones $489 $609 16GB / 512GB $609 $759 32GB / 512GB $669 $829 32GB / 1TB $699 $879 64GB / 1TB $799 $999

Each version of the little computer is powered by an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, which is a 45-watt, 14-core, 20-thread chip with six Performance cores, eight Efficiency cores, and 1.5 GHz Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics with 96 execution units.

The computer has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR5-5200 dual-channel memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 storage, and a 2.5 inch bay for a SATA hard drive or SSD.

MINISFORUM says case can also be opened without any tools, allowing you to upgrade or replace components simply by pressing the top lid.

Ports include:

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x HDMI

2 x USB4 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data-only)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

The system also has an M.2 2230 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The computer features a heat sink and fan for active cooling and customers that buy a NPB7 mini PC configured with storage will also get an active SSD heat sink with a built-in fan.

MINISFORUM is taking pre-orders for the NPB7 now and says the computer should begin shipping in mid-May, 2023.