For the last few years Microsoft has been selling Surface Pro tablets with Intel chips and Surface Pro X tablets with Qualcomm’s ARM-based processors. But rumor has it that this year the company will kill off the Surface Pro X brand and just launch Intel and Qualcomm versions of the Surface Pro 9.

Now WinFuture claims to have details on exactly which chips the upcoming Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will use.

According to the German tech news blog, the Surface Pro 9 will ship with at least three different processor options:

Intel Core i7-1255U : 8-cores, 12-thread CPU @ up to 4.7 GHz, 1.25 GHz Iris Xe graphics, 15-55W TDP, Intel Alder Lake architecture)

: 8-cores, 12-thread CPU @ up to 4.7 GHz, 1.25 GHz Iris Xe graphics, 15-55W TDP, Intel Alder Lake architecture) Intel Core i5-1235U : 8-cores, 12-thread CPU @ up to 4.4 GHz, 1.2 GHz Iris Xe graphics, 15-55W TDP, Intel Alder Lake architecture

: 8-cores, 12-thread CPU @ up to 4.4 GHz, 1.2 GHz Iris Xe graphics, 15-55W TDP, Intel Alder Lake architecture Microsoft SQ3: based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

The Intel-powered models should offer 12 to 22% better single-core performance than the Surface Pro 8, at least based on existing benchmark results comparing the new chips with the 11th-gen Intel processors used in those models.

Among other things, the new chips feature a hybrid architecture that combines Performance cores and Efficiency cores, resulting in higher core counts for better multitasking results, as well as higher frequencies for improved single-core performance.

It remains to be seen how the ARM-powered Surface Pro 9 will compare with its Intel counterparts, but Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is up to 85% faster than the Gen 2 chip used in the latest Surface Pro X, so hopefully the new tablet will at least outperform that model.

According to WinFuture, the Surface Pro 9 will have the same 13.5 inch PixelSense display as the Surface Pro 8 and support up to 16GB of RAM and between 256GB and 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The site says this information is based on information found in retail listings for the as-yet-unannounced Surface Pro 9. Other listings also indicate that the upcoming Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 will be available with the same Intel Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U processor options as the Surface Pro 9, although it’s unclear if those are the only processor options. There’s no information about a possible AMD version and no indication that Microsoft is planning an ARM-based laptop anytime soon.