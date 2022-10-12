Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Laptop line of notebook computers with the Surface Laptop 5 that sports a similar design to the Surface Laptop 4, but updated processor options.
And by updated, I mean that all models now come with 12th-gen Intel Core U-series processors. There’s no longer an AMD option, which is kind of disappointing. But the move to Intel Alder Lake processor and LPDDR5x memory should bring a significant performance boost. And Microsoft has finally added a Thunderbolt port to the Surface Laptop.
The Surface Laptop 5 is up for pre-order now for $1000 and up, with entry-level configurations featuring at least an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
|Surface Laptop 5 13.5″
|Surface Laptop 5 15″
|Display
|13.5 inches
2256 x 1504 pixels
3:2 aspect ratio
201 pixels per inch
10-point multitouch & Surface Pen support
Gorilla Glass 3 (with Alcantara keyboards)
Gorilla Glass 5 (with metal keyboards)
|15 inches
2496 x 1664 pixels
3:2 aspect ratio
201 pixels per inch
10-point multitouch & Surface Pen support
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1235U
Intel Core i7-1255U
Iris Xe graphics
|Intel Core i7-1255U
Iris Xe graphics
|RAM
|8GB, 16GB, or 32GB
LPDDR5x (not user upgradeable)
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
removable SSD
|Battery
|Up to 18 hours
|Up to 16 hours
|Security
|TPM 2.0
Windows Hello face login
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x Surface Connect
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
|Webcam & audio
|720p webcam
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Dual far-field Studio microphones
|Material
|Aluminum case
Metal and Alcantara fabric palm rest options
|Aluminum case
Metal palm rest
|Colors
|Platinum with Alcantara palm rest
Matte Black with metal palm rest
Sage with metal palm rest
Sandstone with metal palm rest
|Black
Platinum
|Dimensions
|308 x 223 x 14.5
12.1″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″
|340 x 244 x 14.7mm
13.4″ x 9.6″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|1.3 kg
2.86 pounds
|1.55kg
3.44 pounds
|Starting price
|$1000
|$1300
Microsoft will also offer business versions of the laptop with support for Intel Core i5-1245U and Core i7-1265U processor options.
The lack of an AMD option isn’t the only disappointing thing about the Surface laptop 5. Microsoft has also decided to stick with a 720p webcam at a time when laptop cameras are probably more important than ever.
How can the PPI be the same if the resolution is the same between the models but the screen size is different?
Because I have a typo in the resolution. Fixing that now!