Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Laptop line of notebook computers with the Surface Laptop 5 that sports a similar design to the Surface Laptop 4, but updated processor options.

And by updated, I mean that all models now come with 12th-gen Intel Core U-series processors. There’s no longer an AMD option, which is kind of disappointing. But the move to Intel Alder Lake processor and LPDDR5x memory should bring a significant performance boost. And Microsoft has finally added a Thunderbolt port to the Surface Laptop.

The Surface Laptop 5 is up for pre-order now for $1000 and up, with entry-level configurations featuring at least an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Surface Laptop 5 13.5″ Surface Laptop 5 15″ Display 13.5 inches

2256 x 1504 pixels

3:2 aspect ratio

201 pixels per inch

10-point multitouch & Surface Pen support

Gorilla Glass 3 (with Alcantara keyboards)

Gorilla Glass 5 (with metal keyboards) 15 inches

2496 x 1664 pixels

3:2 aspect ratio

201 pixels per inch

10-point multitouch & Surface Pen support

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U

Iris Xe graphics Intel Core i7-1255U

Iris Xe graphics RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB

LPDDR5x (not user upgradeable) Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

removable SSD Battery Up to 18 hours Up to 16 hours Security TPM 2.0

Windows Hello face login Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Surface Connect Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Webcam & audio 720p webcam

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual far-field Studio microphones Material Aluminum case

Metal and Alcantara fabric palm rest options Aluminum case

Metal palm rest Colors Platinum with Alcantara palm rest

Matte Black with metal palm rest

Sage with metal palm rest

Sandstone with metal palm rest Black

Platinum Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5

12.1″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″ 340 x 244 x 14.7mm

13.4″ x 9.6″ x 0.6″ Weight 1.3 kg

2.86 pounds 1.55kg

3.44 pounds Starting price $1000 $1300

Microsoft will also offer business versions of the laptop with support for Intel Core i5-1245U and Core i7-1265U processor options.

The lack of an AMD option isn’t the only disappointing thing about the Surface laptop 5. Microsoft has also decided to stick with a 720p webcam at a time when laptop cameras are probably more important than ever.