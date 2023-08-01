Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

With Intel exiting the NUC business, it’s unlikely that we’ll ever see an Intel NUC-branded mini PC with a 12th-gen Alder Lake-N processor. But if Intel were going to make an Alder Lake-N NUC, it’d probably look a lot like the Maxtang MTN-ALN50.

This little computer measures 129 x 127 x 48mm (5.1″ x 5″ x 1.9″) and features an aluminum alloy chassis with a heavily NUC-inspired design. But unlike any of Intel’s mini PCs, Maxtang’s mini PC comes with a choice of Intel N100 or Intel Core i3-N305 processor options.

Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors feature 12th-gen Intel Efficiency CPU cores without any Performance cores. They deliver significantly better performance than the previous-gen Celeron and Pentium Silver chips based on “Jasper Lake” architecture, but generally aren’t as powerful as 12th and 13th-gen Intel chips that do have Performance cores.

The Intel Processor N100 is a 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processor with speeds up to 3.4 GHz and 750 MHz Intel UHD integrated graphics featuring 24 execution units, while the Core i3-N305 processor is a 15-watt, 8-core, 8-thread chip with support for CPU frequencies up to 3.8 GHz and 1.25 GHz Intel UHD graphics with 32 execution units.

The Maxtang MTN-ALN50 features a single SODIMM slot with support for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, an M.2 2280 connector for a SATA SSD, and an FPC SATA interface for additional storage.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (RTL8125)

The computer has a fan for active cooling, an M.2 connector for an optional wireless card, and support for VESA mounting, allowing you to wall-mount it or attach it to the back of a display,

Maxtang markets the MTN-AL50 as a system for “kiosks, point of sale (PoS) systems, retail environments, and other iOT applications.” But the company’s mini PC often show up at Amazon, AliExpress, and other retail stores, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you can buy one for home use soon.

