Industrial computer maker AAEON has introduced a compact PC board with four video ports (2 x DisplayPort 1.2a, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, and 1 x VGA, two Ethernet ports (1 x 2.5 Gbps and 1 x Gigabit Ethernet, and plenty of other ports. But what really makes it unusual is that the AAEON EPIC-TGH7 is available with processor options ranging from a dual-core Intel Celeron 6600HE processor to an 8-core Xeon -11865MRE chip.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Oneplus may be working on its first phone with a foldable display, Apple may be planning to expand its advertising business with more ads in the company’s apps and services, Amazon may be discontinuing its Fire TV Recast (the media streamer that’s also a DVR… that you probably forgot exists), and Evan Blass has leaked pictures of a previously unannounced Motorola phone.

