The Asus ExpertBook line of business-class laptops now has its first mobile workstation-class machine. Microsoft has rolled out an update for the Windows Subsystem for Android that makes it easier to resize Android apps properly on a Windows 11 PC. And single-board PC maker Khadas has posted a teaser for several upcoming devices set to launch in September.

Single-board computer maker Khadas teases a new Edge2 mini PC with RK3588S and a VIM1S board with Amlogic S905Y4 ahead of a September 20th launch event. Tone2 HiFi mini desktop DAC and BT Magic hi-res BT audio devices are also on the way. https://t.co/mG7kOoTKKJ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 31, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip features a 16 inch 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, up to Intel Core i9-12950HX, NVIDIA Quadro A2000, 128GB RAM 2 x PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs. It’s the first mobile workstation in the ExpertBook line. https://t.co/7ICQe188sW pic.twitter.com/wcA2CZzndc — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 31, 2022

This article about using a Chromebook with an E Ink monitor is also kind of a mini-review of the Onyx BOOX Mira 13.3 inch portable E Ink display with capacitive touch and USB-C and mini HDMI inputs. TL;DR: High contrast, low refresh rate, and expensive. https://t.co/UHWOedkf0I — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 31, 2022

The latest Windows Subsystem for Android update rolling out to Windows Insiders brings better support for resizing Android apps, accessibility improvements, bug fixes, improved VPN support, and more. https://t.co/D1qU6mJSFY — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 31, 2022

What’s inside the #PinePhone Bootloader … And how we ported #NuttX RTOS to PinePhone … All shall be explained in this articlehttps://t.co/3bqVsyUOuQ pic.twitter.com/biSCMEr6ut — Lup Yuen Lee 李立源 (@MisterTechBlog) August 29, 2022

Genode OS, an open-source operating system framework based on a micro-kernel abstraction layer and a set of user-space components, is out with its newest feature release: Genode OS Framework 22.08 With Improvements For Mobile Phone OS Ambitions – Phoronix https://t.co/gvPxNNrpDK — Christine Hall (@BrideOfLinux) August 31, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.