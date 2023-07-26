Samsung isn’t the only company launching new tablets today. Lenovo has unveiled two new models set to hit the streets in select markets over the coming weeks.

The Lenovo Tab P12 features a 12.7 inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, a pressure-sensitive pen, and an optional keyboard, while the Lenovo Tab M10 5G is a 10.6 inch model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and support for 5G cellular networks. They’re both expected to sell for €399 and up, which is about $440 in US dollars.

Lenovo’s new 12.7 inch tablet has a 2944 x 1840 pixel LTPS LCD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, quad JBL speakers, a 10,200 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, and a 10,200 mAh battery.

Entry-level models feature just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but Lenovo will also offer models with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

While all models ship with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus for writing and drawing, Lenovo also offers a “ThinkPad-inspired” keyboard case for another €100.

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G, meanwhile, is a more compact tablet with a 2000 x 1200 pixel, 90 Hz display, stereo speakers, a 7,700 mAh battery, and a SIM card slot. This model comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and all versions of the tablet have 128GB of storage. This model also has an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

Lenovo’s smaller tablet also supports a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus, but it’s not included in the price of the tablet. Instead it’s available as an optional accessory.

Both tablets feature USB 2.0 Type-C ports, microSD card readers, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. But the 10.6 inch model has a 3.5mm audio jack, while the 12.7 inch version does not.

And while both tablets ship with Android 13 software, the Lenovo Tab P12 should get two major OS updates and four years of security updates, while the Lenovo Tab M10 5G will only get one major OS upgrade and 3.5 years of security updates.

Lenovo says the new Tab P12 tablet should be available in select markets this month, while the Tab M10 5G will hit the streets in August.

