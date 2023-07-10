Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
It’s Prime Day eve, and Amazon has already put its entire line of Fire TV media streamers and Fire TV tablets on sale. You can pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55, a Fire HD 10 for $75 (which is half the normal price), or a Fire Max 11 for $165 (which is $80 off the list price for Amazon’s biggest, fastest tablet, which just launched less than a month ago).
The only catch? You need an Amazon Prime membership to score most of the deals. But if you don’t already have one you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Just make sure to cancel if you don’t want to keep the subscription after the trial ends.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 and up – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $70 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $75 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $95 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $165 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle (w/keyboard & pen) for $265 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablets for $35 and up – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire tablet bundles for $65 and up – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7cG2/4GB/128GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 10.5″ tablet w/Pentium Gold 6500Y/4GB/64GB for $291 – Amazon
Mini PCs
- Asus Chromebox 5 for $294 and up – Asus
- Asus ExpertCenter PN64 mini PC w/Intel Alder Lake for $344 and up – Asus
- Asus ExpertCenter PN53 barebones mini PC w/AMD Ryzen 6000H for $469 and up – Asus
Windows Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $450 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Asus ZenBook Q410VA 14.5″ 2.8K OLED touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 FHD 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Slim Pro 7 14″ 2.5K 90 Hz touchscreen laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX3050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Asus Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/Kompanio 500/4GB/64GB for $129 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Slim 3 14″ FHD touchscreen Chrmebook w/Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $169 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $499 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/256GB for $540 – Best Buy
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $65 – Woot
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $69 – Walmart (Walmart+ Early Access deal)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $84 and up – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $15 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick w/Alexa Voice Remote (1080p) for $17 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $23 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $110 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Roku Express for $20 – Roku
- Roku Express 4K+ for $28 – Roku
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $35 – Roku
- Roku Streambar for $90 – Roku
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $105 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis for $150 – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Kindle Essential Bundles for up to 37% off – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
Streaming & subscriptions
- 3-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon (New or returning users who haven’t had an active subscription in over 12 months)
- 3-month Audible subscription for free – Amazon (New subscribers)
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon (New subscribers)
- Select Amazon Prime Video Channels for $0.99/month– Amazon
Other
- Save 20% on select refurbished products (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: MOREFORSUMMER)
- Amazon Luna controller & bundle deals for $40 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 smartphone for $499 and up – Google Store