Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy and Adorama are both running 4th of July sales with discounts on hundreds of items including laptops, tablets, cameras, appliances, and more.
Among other things there are some good deals on laptops with 1-2 year old processors and 16GB of RAM. Or if you’re looking on a good deal on a notebook with current-gen hardware, HP’s got you covered: the PC maker is selling the 14 inch HP Pavilion Plus laptop with an Intel Core i5-13500H processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $600.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- XPG Xenia 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $490 – Adorama
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $499 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/256GB for $600 – HP
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $627 – Adorama
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/Core i5-1145G7/16GB/512GB for $768 – Newegg
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- LG Gram 16 w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $897 – Adorama
- Asus ROG X13 laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/1TB for $900 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for $1200 and up (save $200 – $600) – Microsoft Store
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life P2i true wireless earbuds for $20 – Newegg (coupon: ERECT3Z24)
- JBL GO 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $23 – Walmart
Storage
- PNY Pro Elite 256GB microSD card for $17 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (1,050MB/s) for $122 – Amazon
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8,7″ Android tablet for $120 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) 10.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $250 and up – Samsung
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Best Buy
Downloads & Subscriptions
- Beholder 2 PC game for free – GOG
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free – New subscribers
- 3-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – New or returning users who haven’t had an active subscription in over 12 months.
- 3-month Audible subscription for free – New subscribers