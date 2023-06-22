Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon has announced that its next Prime Day sales event will take place July 11 and 12, 2023 with discounts on thousands of products. Meanwhile other stores have already begun scheduling some counterprogramming – for example, Newegg’s Fantastech sale starts a day earlier on July 10, 2023.
Meanwhile, you don’t have to wait until July to score some deals – Amazon is already giving away 3-month subscriptions to Audible for free to Amazon Prime members. There’s an invite-only deal that will let some folks pick up a 43 inch, 4K Amazon Fire TV for $100. And Amazon Fire Kids tablets are on sale for up to 50% off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- theHunter: Call of the Wild PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Free games for Prime members (including Prey and Neverwinter Nights) – Amazon Gaming
- Hell Division PC game for free – GOG
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 50% on select DC movies – Amazon Prime Video (Prime member exclusive)
- 3-month Audible subscription for free – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
Networking
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh WIFi router system 3-pack fore $285 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Amazon eero Pro 6E 3-pack + $100 Amazon Gift Card for $500 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $550 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $720 and up – Best Buy
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $600 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.8K OLED 90 Hz laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $730 – HP
- Asus ROG Flow X13 convertible gaming laptop w/Ryzen 6900HS/RX 3050 Ti/16GB/1TB for $900 – Best Buy