Amazon is running a sale on some older (but still pretty decent) Samsung tablets. Best Buy is selling an Asus 14 inch laptop with a 2.8K OLED display for $550. And MSI is selling a 14 inch notebook with entry-level discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB for $600.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/32GB for $105 – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini 8.3″ tablet w/64GB for $400 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/S-Pen/256GB for $460 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets for $89 and up – Amazon
Laptops
- Asus Zenbook 14 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- MSI Prestige 14 laptop w/Core i5-1240P/GTX1650/16GB/512GB for $600 – MSI
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Woot
- Alienware x14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i5-12500H/RTX 3050/16GB/512GB for $850 – Dell (coupon: GAMING15)
Downloads
- Name your price for a bundle of Metroidvania PC games (9 games for $15) – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of audiobooks (20 for $20 including the Murderbot series) – Humble Bundle
