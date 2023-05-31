Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running a sale on some older (but still pretty decent) Samsung tablets. Best Buy is selling an Asus 14 inch laptop with a 2.8K OLED display for $550. And MSI is selling a 14 inch  notebook with entry-level discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB for $600.

MSI Prestige 14 with Core i5-12500H/NVIDIA GTX1650/16GB/512GB for $600 (MSI)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

Downloads

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 16,205 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.