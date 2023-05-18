Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Death Stranding for free this week, while Steam is giving away Metro: Last Light.

Meanwhile Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal on dozens of digital graphic novels: pay $20 or more and you can get every volume of Saga released to date, along with other popular titles including Monstress and Paper Girls.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

