The Epic Games Store is giving away Death Stranding for free this week, while Steam is giving away Metro: Last Light.
Meanwhile Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal on dozens of digital graphic novels: pay $20 or more and you can get every volume of Saga released to date, along with other popular titles including Monstress and Paper Girls.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Death Stranding PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Metro: Last Light PC game for free – Steam
- BOMJMAN PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 75% on select PC games – Epic Games Store Mega Sale
- Save up to 80% on select PC games – Humble Spring Sale
- Save up to 90% on select EA PC games – Steam
- Name your price for a bundle of multiplayer PC games – Humble Bundle
eBooks
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 52 digital comics & graphic novels – Humble Leading Ladies Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Dark Fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle
Computers
- Lenovo Slim 3 14″ FHD Chromebook w/MTK Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14″ FHD convertible w/Ryzen 3 5125C/8GB/512GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Asus ZenBook 14.5″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Other
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription free for new or returning subscribers – Paramount+ (coupon: THALIA)
- Linksys Atlas mesh WiFi 6 AX5400 router system (3-pack) for $288 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds for $145 – Woot