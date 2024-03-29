Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Sunday is World Backup Day, but a handful of companies in the storage business are already offering deals on cloud-based backup services, network-attached storage systems, SD cards, and portable SSDs, among other things.
There’s never a bad time to make sure you’re backing up all of your data to a second (or third, or fourth) location. But if you’ve been waiting for an excuse, now’s as good a time as any: iDrive is offering 5TB of cloud backup storage for $10 for the first year, while Carbonite is offering unlimited plans starting at $24 per device.
Here are some of the best storage deals I’ve found so far. See something I missed? Let us know in the comments.
Cloud backup & storage
- Carbonite 1-year cloud backup plans for $24 and up (75% off) – Carbonite (note that these plans are per-drive or device)
- iDrive 5TB cloud backup 1-year subscription for $10 (for the first year) – iDrive
Portable storage
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card for $35 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 2TB portable HDD for $70 – Best Buy
- Crucial X9 2TB portable SSD for $117 – Amazon
- Crucial X9 Pro 2TB portable SSD for $150 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD for $160 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable rugged SSD for $176 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable rugged SSD for $289 – Amazon
External desktop hard drives
- WD EasyStore 8TB USB 3.0 HDD for $150 – Best Buy
- Seagate Expansion 16TB USB 3.0 HDD for $250 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 18TB USB 3.0 HDD for $250 – Best Buy
NAS
- Asustor DriveStore 2 Pro AS3302T 2-bay NAS for $219 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Asus Nimbustore AS5202T 2-bay NAS for $269 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Asus Nimbustore AS5304T 4-bay NAS for $419 – Amazon