Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
EBay is offering 20% off when you purchase select items from some brands and use the coupon SPRINGSAVE20 at checkout. There are discounts available on hundreds of thousands of different products.
Some of the stand-out tech deals I spotted include mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake-N processors for as little as $108 and a deal on the Chuwi MiniBook X which brings the price down to $276 for this 10.5 inch convertible tablet-style laptop.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Save 20% on select GEEKOM mini PCs – GEEKOM (via eBay w/coupon: SPRINGSAVE20)
- Chuwi LarkBox palm-sized Win11 PC w/Celeron J4125/6GB/128GB for $64 – Chuwi (via eBay w/coupon: SPRINGSAVE20)
- Chuwi HeroBox mini PC w/Intel N100/8GB/256GB for $108 – Chuwi (via eBay w/coupon: SPRINGSAVE20)
- Chuwi LarkBox X mini PC w/Intel N100/12GB/512GB for $120 – Chuwi (via eBay w/coupon: SPRINGSAVE20)
Laptops
- Chuwi MiniBook X 10.5″ convertible laptop w/Intel N100/12GB/512GB for $276 – Chuwi (via eBay w/coupon: SPRINGSAVE20)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus 14″ w/Core i3-1315U/8GB/128GB for $329 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7490HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Other
- Save 20% on select items (up to $500 off) – eBay (coupon: SPRINGSAVE20)
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $14 – Newegg
- Pay $18 for 18 eBooks by Cory Doctorow – Humble Bundle