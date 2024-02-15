Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook are both on sale for deep discounts at the moment. Both devices are 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablets that ship with detachable keyboards, and both models on sale feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processors, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

But the Duet 3 is a smaller, cheaper option with an 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, while the Duet 5 has a 13 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED screen. Lenovo is selling the Duet 3 for $270 at the moment, while Best Buy has the Duet 5 on sale for $349.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

Audio

Charging

PC Games

Other

