Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook are both on sale for deep discounts at the moment. Both devices are 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablets that ship with detachable keyboards, and both models on sale feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processors, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
But the Duet 3 is a smaller, cheaper option with an 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, while the Duet 5 has a 13 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED screen. Lenovo is selling the Duet 3 for $270 at the moment, while Best Buy has the Duet 5 on sale for $349.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $270 – Lenovo (coupon: FEBSALE)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook 13″ OLED 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7535U/16GB/256GB for $500 – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy (or w/Core i7-1355U for $700)
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life A3i true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $35 – Newegg (coupon: SSDPA244)
- Bose QuietComfort wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $249 – Amazon
Charging
- Anker 45W USB-C wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh 70W power bank for $50 – RAVPower (coupon: NLPB208)
PC Games
- Dakar Desert Rally PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Destiny 2 Game Bundle for $8 – $40 – Humble Bundle
Other
- ORICO USB 3.1 M.2 NVMe cloner (dual bay) + $5 gift card for $76 – Newegg
- Logitech MX Master 3S wireless performance mouse for $77 – Amazon