Lenovo’s Ideapad Slim 3 14 inch Chromebook is on sale for $149, which isn’t a bad price for a ChromeOS laptop with a full HD display and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor… even if it has just 4GB of RAM.
But if you’re looking for something with a little more oomph, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is on sale for $329. Sure, it costs nearly twice as much, but this 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet has an OLED display, 8GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & tablets
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook 14″ FHD w/Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $149 – Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $329 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 – Amazon
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $530 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Lenovo (coupon: SAVEONTHINKBOOK1)
Mini PCs
- Chuwi HeroBox mini PC w/Intel N100/8GB/256GB + $10 gift card for $136 – Newegg
- ASRock 4×4-7735U mini PC motherboard w/Ryzen 7 7735U for $150 – Newegg
- MSI Cubi N ADL barebones mini PC w/Intel N100 for $169 – Walmart
- Blackview MP80 mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $176 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Blackview MP80 mini PC w/Intel N9716GB/512GB for $180 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- KAMRUI AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/166GB/500GB for $180 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Storage
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD for $120 – B&H
- Samsung T9 2TB portable SSD for $140 – B&H
- Samsung T9 4TB portable SSD for $235 – B&H
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – Newegg (coupon: ACSCZ26278)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $56 – Newegg (coupon: ACSCZ26274)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $228 – Amazon
- Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 for $229 – B&H
Charging
- Anker PowerPort Nano 3 30W USB-C wall charger for $16 – Amazon
- Anker 100W USB-C wall charger for $24 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Cursed to Golf PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Select Amazon Prime Premium channels for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Video
Other
- Save 20% on thousands of items (up to $500 off) – eBay (coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $45 – Amazon
- Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse for $90 – B&H