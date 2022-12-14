Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is selling an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop for $1100. This model, which has a list price of $1649, is a 3.6 pound notebook with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, Radeon RX 6700S discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1100 (Best Buy)

It’s a pretty great laptop – I bought one for myself two months ago for $1299 when I thought that was as low as the price was likely to get anytime soon. It offers excellent performance, decent battery life, and has a compact, but sturdy design. The webcam stinks, but the IR camera allows for quick sign-ins using facial recognition. Anyway, I’m going to go fire up a customer support chat to see if I can get Best Buy to issue a price match refund. But if you’re in the market for a thin, light, and powerful laptop, today you can buy one for $200 less than I paid.

Or if that price is still a bit too high or you don’t need that much horsepower, Lenovo’s got some great deals on ThinkBook 13X laptops with 12th-gen Intel Core U-series processors.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops & tablets

Earbuds

Headphones

Speakers

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.