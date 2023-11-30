Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC was already pretty competitively priced when it first launched earlier this year, with a model sporting a Zen 1 Extreme processor selling for $700 (or just $50 more than a top-tier Steam Deck, while delivering much better performance, if less compelling software).
But the entry-level $600 model with a Z1 processor is a tougher sell, since it’s not much cheaper, but delivers significantly less CPU and graphics performance. You know what makes it more attractive though? A $200 price cut. Right now Best Buy is selling the ROG Ally with a Z1 processor for $400 and a model with a Z1 Extreme chip for $600.
Meanwhile, if you’d rather have a device with an operating system purpose-built for handheld gaming, the Steam Deck is cheaper than ever. Prices for the current lineup start at $399 for a model with an LCD display and 256GB of storage, but Valve is also clearing out inventory of its 64GB model (with eMMC storage) by selling it for just $349 while supplies last.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Handheld gaming PCs
- Valve Steam Deck for $349 and up – Valve (after price drop for non-LCD models)
- Asus ROG Ally w/Z1 for $400 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Ally w/Z1 Extreme for $600 – Best Buy
- Refurb ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro w/Ryzen 7 6800U for $599 and up – ONEXPLAYER Store
Other PCs
- Blackview MP80 mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $134 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: RI5SRVYT)
- NEOSMAY fanless mini PC w/Intel N200/16GB/512GB for $279 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Asus Zenbook 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-13500H/8GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga w/Core i5-1345U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Lenovo (coupons: CYBEREXTENDED and HOLIDAYSURPRISE)
- Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 w/Core i7-1365U/32GB/512GB for $1140 – Lenovo (coupons: CYBEREXTENDED and HOLIDAYSURPRISE)
Downloads & Streaming
PC Games
- Mighty Fight Federation PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Jitsu Squad PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Orten was the Case PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 8 JRPG games – Humble Bundle
Audio & video software
- DVDFab Blu-ray Ripper 13 for Windows & Mac for free – Giveaway of the Day
- Name your price for a bundle of audio & video editing software – Humble Vegas Pro Creative Frontier Bundle
eBooks
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – StoryBundle Assassins & Rogues Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 35 Hellboy digital graphic novels – Humble Bundle
Streaming
- Save 75% on select Prime Channels including Starz, Paramount+, Britbox, Cinemax, and more – Amazon Prime Video
Storage
- Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD for $48 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD for $100 – Amazon
- Synology DiskStation DS224+ 2-bay NAS for $255 – Amazon