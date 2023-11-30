Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC was already pretty competitively priced when it first launched earlier this year, with a model sporting a Zen 1 Extreme processor selling for $700 (or just $50 more than a top-tier Steam Deck, while delivering much better performance, if less compelling software).

But the entry-level $600 model with a Z1 processor is a tougher sell, since it’s not much cheaper, but delivers significantly less CPU and graphics performance. You know what makes it more attractive though? A $200 price cut. Right now Best Buy is selling the ROG Ally with a Z1 processor for $400 and a model with a Z1 Extreme chip for $600.

Meanwhile, if you’d rather have a device with an operating system purpose-built for handheld gaming, the Steam Deck is cheaper than ever. Prices for the current lineup start at $399 for a model with an LCD display and 256GB of storage, but Valve is also clearing out inventory of its 64GB model (with eMMC storage) by selling it for just $349 while supplies last.

