With the holidays coming up, you might find yourself with some time on your hands to catch up on some TV shows or movies… and as luck would have it, now’s a pretty good time to score a deal on several popular video streaming services.
Hulu is offering subscriptions for $2 per month for up to 12 months, and Peacock Premium has a deal that lets you get a full year of access for just $12 (or $1 per month). The only catch is that these are for the entry-level, ad-supported tiers of those services. You’ll have to pay much more to remove the ads. Meanwhile, Best Buy continues to offer free 3-month Apple TV+ subscriptions for new or returning subscribers.
Streaming
- Hulu (with ads) for $2/month for up to 12 months – Hulu
- Peacock Premium (with ads) for $1/month for up to 12 months – Peacock (Coupon: SAVEBIG)
- 3-month Apple TV+ subscription for free – Best Buy (new or returning subscribers)
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: BRAVO, deal ends Nov 30)
- Britbox subscription for $2/month for up to 2 months – Britbox
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook 1/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $99 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/512GB for $449 – Newegg
- Asus VivoBook S 14X 2.8K 120 Hz OLED laptop w/Core i7-12700H/12GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/512GB for $749 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/GTX 1650/16GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/8GB/512GB for $900 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144″ Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- Beelink GTR5 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/32GB/500GB for $599 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Intel NUC Enthusiast barebones mini PC w/Core i7-1165G7/RTX 2060 + 32GB RAM for $780 – Newegg
Tablets
- Samung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/3GB/32GB for $100 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet for $150 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $230 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Android tablet for $369 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ Android tablet for $543 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ Android tablet for $699 and up – Amazon
Audio
- Aukey EP-T21S true wireless earbuds for $10 – Newegg
- JBL Live Free NC+ true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $35 – Woot
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless headphones for $50 – Verizon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for $90 – Best Buy
Other
- Save up to 42% on select Crucial memory and storge products – Amazon
- Save up to 40% on select Logitech keyboards, mice, webcams, and headsets – Amazon
- Apple Magic Trackpad for $69 – Woot
- QNAP TS-453D 4-bay NAS for $399 – Amazon
