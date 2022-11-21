Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

With the holidays coming up, you might find yourself with some time on your hands to catch up on some TV shows or movies… and as luck would have it, now’s a pretty good time to score a deal on several popular video streaming services.

Hulu is offering subscriptions for $2 per month for up to 12 months, and Peacock Premium has a deal that lets you get a full year of access for just $12 (or $1 per month). The only catch is that these are for the entry-level, ad-supported tiers of those services. You’ll have to pay much more to remove the ads. Meanwhile, Best Buy continues to offer free 3-month Apple TV+ subscriptions for new or returning subscribers.

