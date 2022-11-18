Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Black Friday takes place on November 25th this year, and Cyber Monday is November 28th. But some retailers have been running sales all month and many of the best deals are already live.
So here are some of the best mobile tech deals I could round up so far on items including laptops, tablets, smartphones, headphones, and other gadgets… as well as a few deals on streaming services, PC game downloads, and other software and services.
This list will be updated throughout the week.
Laptops (Windows)
Once upon a time the idea of a $100 laptop seemed like it was tantalizingly out of reach. These days it’s not uncommon to find budget laptops selling in that price range.
Walmart and Best Buy are both selling Windows 11 notebooks for $100 or less for Black Friday. Are they the best laptops money can buy? Certainly not. But for light web browsing, word processing, or other basic tasks, they might be good enough to hand off to a kid, use around the house, or pack in your bag next time you want to head off on vacation without worrying about taking valuables.
Meanwhile if you’re in the market for something a little nicer, Dell’s current-gen XPS 13 laptops are on sale this week, as are several Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 configurations. And the HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Pavilion Plus 14 are both pretty solid deals.
- Gateway 14″ FHD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $99 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $100 – Best Buy
- Gateway 13″ convertible w/Snapdragon 850/4GB/128GB/4G LTE for $129 – Walmart
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/512GB for $449 – Newegg
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/8GB/256GB for $530 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $550 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U/8GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1250U/16GB/512GB for $999 – Dell
- Save up to $300 on select Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 configurations – Microsoft Store (starts Nov 20)
Chromebooks
While entry-level Windows laptops are getting cheaper and cheaper, Chromebooks have dominated this space in recent years. I’d probably recommend against picking up any model with an AMD A4-9120C processor, but the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with a MediaTek chip is a pretty solid deal.
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook w/AMD A4-9120C/4GB/32GB for $79 – Walmart
- Lenovo Ideapad 3 14″ Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Walmart
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $200 – HP
Windows tablets
Good Windows tablets tend to be designed like thin and light laptops with detachable keyboards these days, and they typically don’t come cheap. So it’s nice to see retailers offering discounts on these normally high-priced systems.
- Save up to $200 on select Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablets – Microsoft Store (starts Nov 20)
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 w/Core i5-1230U/16GB/512GB for $1099 – Dell
Amazon tablets
I don’t know why anybody would pay full price for an Amazon Fire tablet, given how often they go on sale. But the best prices of the year are usually reserved for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day(s) sales. So now’s as good a time as any to pick one up.
Some of the best deals this year are the Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 and the Fire HD 10 for $75. Both of those are on sale for half price at the moment.
Planning to hack your Amazon tablet by installing the Google Play Store? Then you might be better off with the 10 inch model, since it ships with the older Fire OS 7. Models released in 2022 ship with Fire OS 8 which has proven a tougher nut to hack so far. While the third-party Fire Toolbox does support Fire OS 8, it does not allow you to install the Play Store on the 2022 Fire 7 or Fire HD 8 tablets.
- Amazon Fire 7 (2022) for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) for $45 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) for $55 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) for $65 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $105 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $120 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD tablets for $70 and up – Amazon
Other tablets
Don’t want to have to hack your table to run the Google Play Store? Walmart, Lenovo, and Samsung have several budget models that cost a little more than Amazon’s tablets… but if you can find a good price on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, it may be one of the best options around, as it comes from one of the dominant players in the Android smartphone and tablet space and receives better support than other models on this list.
- Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen) 8″ Android tablet w/3GB/32GB for $79 – Walmart
- Onn 8″ Android tablet w/32GB for $79 – Walmart
- Onn 10.1″ Android tablet w/32GB for $99 – Walmart
- Samung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/3GB/32GB for $100 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/3GB/32GB for $109 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet w/32GB for $139 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/64GB/S-Pen for $229 and up – Amazon
Smartphones
I have no doubt that I’m missing many smartphone deals, particularly since I’m not going to bother rounding up carrier-specific deals or trade-in discounts (although I will note that if I were ready to trade in my Google Pixel 4a 5G for a Pixel 6a or Pixel 7, Google would apparently offer $325 cash back, which is pretty tempting).
But here are some of the deal that are on my radar so far. Note that all of the prices listed below are for carrier unlocked phones.
- OnePlus Nord N200 for $170 – Amazon
- OnePlus N20 for $230 – OnePlus
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Google Store (or Amazon)
- OnePlus 9 for $300 – OnePlus
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $350 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S1 FE 5G for $450 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 for $500 and up – Google Store (or Amazon)
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G for $550 and up – OnePlus
- RedMagic 7 for $559 and up – RedMagic
- OnePlus 10T for $600 and up – OnePlus
- Samsung Galaxy S22 for $697 and up – Amazon
- Redmagic 7 Pro for $709 and up – RedMagic
- RedMagic 7S Pro for $709 and up – RedMagic
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 and up – Google Store (or Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ for $750 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $900 and up – Amazon
Headphones & earbuds
I’ve been using a pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series headphones for the last few months because they came as a free gift with my wife’s phone. And I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how good they sound, how long the battery life is, and how comfortable they are to wear for extended periods. I’ve come to prefer them over a pair of fancier noise-cancelling earbuds for most purposes that don’t require active noise cancellation.
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $64 – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $69 – Walmart
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- OnePlus Buds Pro for $80 – Amazon
- OnePlus Buds Z2 for $50 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 – Google Store
Bluetooth speakers
One of these days the battery in the UE Mini Boom Bluetooth speaker I bought in 2014 is going to die… and if today were that day, I’d strongly consider replacing it with one of the devices below. But since it still only needs to be charged once every week or two, I guess I’ll hold onto it for another few years if I can.
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $59 – Walmart
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – B&H
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker 2-pack for $150 – Best Buy
eReaders
Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite eBook reader is on sale for $45 off the list price at the moment, making it even cheaper than the entry-level Kindle.
But it’s totally worth spending an extra $10 to get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition. You get a free case/cover, a 2-year worry-free guarantee, no ads on the lock screen, and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. I took advantage of this deal last year, disabled the Kids+ features and parental controls right away, and haven’t looked back.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $105 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $165 and up – Amazon
Wearables
Google’s Pixel Watch is only a little over a month old, and already it’s on sale for $50 off.
- Pixel Watch for $299 – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch for $200 – Google Store
- Fitbit Charge 5 activity tracker for $100 – Google Store
Media Streamers
There are all pretty great deals… but I would suggest considering paying a few bucks extra for a 4K streamer even if you don’t have a 4K TV. Not only will it be more future-proof, but you’ll also probably notice speedier performance, since device makers typically use higher-performance chips in those models.
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick for $17 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 – Google Store
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Google Store
- Roku Express for $18 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra LT for $30 – Walmart
- Roku Ultra for $70 – Roku
- Roku Streambar for $80 – Amazon
Networking
If I hadn’t bought a 3-pack of eero 6 routers last year, I’d be seriously considering dropping some money on a 2-pack of eero Pro 6E routers right now.
- eero 6 mesh WiFi routers for $75 and up – Amazon
- eero 6+ mesh Wifi routers for $90 and up – Amazon
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wifi routers for $179 and up – Amazon
PC Games
I don’t play enough games to justify taking advantage of these deal, but Humble Choice strikes me as a good deal when it’s not on sale at a discount. Now you can get an annual subscription for $30 off.
- 1-year subscription to Humble Choice (new PC games every month) for $89 – Humble Bundle (coupon: HOLIDAY22, deal ends Dec 2)
- Save up to 70% on select PC games – Microsoft Store (ends Nov 30)
- Name your price for a bundle of VR games – Humble Bundle Black Friday VR Voyager’s Pack
Streaming & services
I’ll finally get to watch the most recent episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. My last Paramount+ free trial expired just before it was released.
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: BRAVO, deal ends Nov 30)
- Britbox subscription for $2/month for up to 2 months – Britbox
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscription for free – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Pay for a 1-year Inoreader subscription ($90) and get 6 months free – Inoreader