Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Unless there’s something wrong with my calendar, Black Friday is nearly three weeks away. But that hasn’t stopped Best Buy and Newegg from launching “Black Friday Deals” sales a little early. Don’t be surprised if more items go on sale in the coming weeks though.

Meanwhile, EBay is running a sale that lets you save 20% select items from certain brands for up to $500 off when you use the coupon SAVINGSEASON.

HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $680 – eBay (coupon: SAVINGSEASON)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Charging

Audio

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,502 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.