Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Unless there’s something wrong with my calendar, Black Friday is nearly three weeks away. But that hasn’t stopped Best Buy and Newegg from launching “Black Friday Deals” sales a little early. Don’t be surprised if more items go on sale in the coming weeks though.
Meanwhile, EBay is running a sale that lets you save 20% select items from certain brands for up to $500 off when you use the coupon SAVINGSEASON.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $680 – eBay (coupon: SAVINGSEASON)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop w/Core i5-1345U/16GB/512GB for $708 – eBay (coupon: SAVINGSEASON)
- LG Gram 15 w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $800 – eBay (coupon: SAVINGSEASON)
Charging
- Monoprice 45W slim USB-C wall charger for $16 – Monoprice
- EcoFlow River 2 portable power station 256 Wh for $169 – Best Buy
Audio
- Sony LinkBuds S true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120 – eBay (coupon: SAVINGSEASON)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $199 – Amazon
Other
- Save 20% on select items from top brands – eBay (coupon: SAVINGSEASON for up to $500 off)
- Save up to 40% on select eero mesh WiFi 6 routers – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of Mass Effect & Dragon Age digital comics – Humble Bundle
