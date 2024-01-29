Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake-N processors are getting so cheap that some models are competitively priced with premium media streamers like the Apple TV 4K or NVIDIA Shield TV. Case in point: you can pick up a T9 Plus mini PC with an Intel N95 processor for as little as $119.

The 3.5″ x 3.5″ x 1.7″ computer has at least 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and support for up to three 4K displays. It’s not the most powerful mini PC around, but unlike a dedicated media streaming device, the T9 Plus is a full-fledged computer that can be used with media center software like Kodi or Emby, or as a general-purpose PC.

