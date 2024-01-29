Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake-N processors are getting so cheap that some models are competitively priced with premium media streamers like the Apple TV 4K or NVIDIA Shield TV. Case in point: you can pick up a T9 Plus mini PC with an Intel N95 processor for as little as $119.
The 3.5″ x 3.5″ x 1.7″ computer has at least 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and support for up to three 4K displays. It’s not the most powerful mini PC around, but unlike a dedicated media streaming device, the T9 Plus is a full-fledged computer that can be used with media center software like Kodi or Emby, or as a general-purpose PC.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- T9 Plus mini PC w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB for $119 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- T9 Plus mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $154 – Amazon
- Lenovo Legion Go 8.8″ handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1 Extreme/16GB/512GB + Xbox Wireless controller for $650 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Apple MacBook Air 15.3″ w/M2 for $919 and up – Amazon
Smartphones & Tablets
PC & Mobile accessories
- Cooler master SK622 wireless mechanical tenkeyless backlit keyboard for $30 – Newegg
- Logitech StreamCam 1080p/60fps webcam for $103 – Amazon
- Brother Laser printers for $130 and up – Amazon
- Anker 737 24000 mAh, 140W 3-port power bank + $5 gift card for $92 – Newegg (coupon: SSDN2923)
- JLab Go Air Sport true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon
Downloads
- 39 Discworld eBook bundle for $18 – Humble Bundle (US only?)
- Name your price for up to 9 PC Games – Humble Soulslike Bundle
- Infinifactory PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Yars: Recharged PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming