The ACEMAGIC M2A Starship is a compact desktop computer with the power of a high-performance gaming laptop from a few years ago. It supports up to a 45-watt Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core, 20-thread processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080M graphics featuring 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

It’s also a weird looking little computer that looks more like a gaming router than a gaming PC. But ACEMAGIC is making the case that the M2A design is inspired more by sci-fi spaceships, with a set of fins on the side that provide a practical purpose by lifting the body of the computer off of your desk or table for better airflow and improved cooling. The ACAMEGIC M2A is available now from the ACEMAGIC website.

Two configurations are available at launch, and ACEMAGIC is offering 35% off to customers who use a coupon to order by the end of the day on May 16, 2024:

Core i7-12700H/RTX3060M/32GB/1TB for $1399 (or $909 with coupon)

Core i9-12900H/RTX3070M/32GB/1TB for $1499 (or $974 with coupon)

There’s also a Core i9/RTX/3080M/32GB/1TB option with a $1599 list price, but it’s out of stock at the moment.

While ACEMAGIC is using mobile GPUs that are designed for laptops, they still have higher power requirements than the integrated graphics you typically find in mini PCs. Battery life isn’t an issue since this is a desktop that’s not designed to run on battery power. But heat is, so ACEMAGIC equips the system with four fans and 7 heat pipes for cooling, with air intake vents on the bottom of the system and exhaust vents on on the sides.

Other unusual features include a small, customizable LCD display on the front of the case that an be used to show CPU and GPU temperatures, power consumption, fan speed, memory usage, and other performance information. And there are RGB light strips along the front and sides of the computer, because how else would you know this was a gaming PC?

All of the ports are located on the back of the system, where you’ll find:

1 x USB4 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

Under the hood there are two SODIMM slots with support for DDR5-4800 dual-channel memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

While this is certainly an interesting little gaming computer, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, while the physical design is new, the specs are actually quite similar to those for the ACEMAGIC TANK03, which is currently available for $999 when you buy a Core i7-12700H/RTX 3070 model.

And second, when Ian reviewed the TANK03 last year he found that it delivered strong CPU and graphics performance… but ran a non-standard NVIDIA graphics driver, which means that you may not be able to rely on frequent driver updates from NVIDIA. I suspect the same will be true of the M2A Spaceship mini PC.

