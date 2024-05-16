The /e/OS Foundation has been offering a de-Googled version of Android since 2018, with an emphasis on privacy and security. Now developers have introduced the biggest update in years.

Among other things, /e/OS 2.0 brings support for Android Auto, an updated launcher app with support for live wallpapers and app notifications on icons, and other user interface and privacy improvements.

Android is quite possibly the world’s most widely-used operating system these days thanks to Google’s decision to make it available free of charge to device makers, while also offering an open source version of Android that can be used by companies and developers that don’t meet the company’s requirements for including Google services like the Play Store, Gmail, and Chrome web browser.

But some folks consider versions of Android without those services to be a feature rather than a bug, because one of the key reasons Google’s operating system is free is because Google makes money by tracking user data and selling it to advertisers. So we’ve seen a number of projects in recent years to make Google-free Android work better, and /e/OS is one of the most complete solutions.

Among other things, it has its own installer that lets you load the operating system on existing phones, an “App Lounge” app store that displays privacy ratings, privacy features that let you do things like hide your IP address or location, and a privacy-focused set of cloud services including email and storage. You can even buy phones that ship with the operating system pre-installed, including versions of the Fairphone 4, Fairphone 5, Teracube 2, and refurbished Google Pixel 5.

Some of the other updates in /e/OS 2.0 of the operating system include:

There’s a new “wall of shame” to the privacy homepage to let you quickly identify the apps on your device that are sending the most tracking requests.

App Lounge now lets you filter apps that have no trackers, Open Source apps, or Progressive Web apps.

You can use the Camera app to scan QR codes.

You can now use the Notes app without an account.

Version 2.0 of the operating system is based on LineageOS 20 (which, in turn, is a custom operating system based on Android 13), and also brings a number of bug fixes, security updates, and performance enhancements as well as some device-specific improvements including better call quality on the Fairphone 5 when using the speakerphone function.

You can find more information in the /e/OS 2.0 announcement video, and existing /e/OS users should be able to install the update through the system updates menu in their phone’s settings.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.