Picked up a new gaming PC during the holiday season, or just find yourself with some free time on your hands? The Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store’s winter holiday sales aren’t over just yet – although two out of three do end tomorrow.
Meanwhile the Epic Games Store is continuing to give away a free PC game each day for at least another day. Today’s title is A Plague Tale: Innocence. Tomorrow’s will be revealed… tomorrow. And Amazon Prime members can stream a bunch of titles for free this month including Control, Young Souls and Fortnite.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- A Plague Tale: Innocence PC Game for free – Epic Games Store
- Asteroids: Recharged PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Luna games free to stream for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 17 PC games – Humble Heroes of Film & Television Bundle
- GOG Winter Sale ends Jan 4 – GOG
- Steam Winter Sale ends Jan 4 – Steam
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale ends Jan 10 – Epic Games Store
Computers
- Blackview MP80 mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $151 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- HP Chromebook Plus 15.6″ laptop w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- MINISFORUM UM690S mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/512GB for $480 – Amazon
Audio
- Aukey EP-T31 true wireless earbuds for $8 – Newegg
- Amazon Echo Buds for $35 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Amazon
Other
- Save 20% on thousands of products (up to $500 off) – eBay (coupon: NEWYEARDEAL)
- Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12 tablet w/Helio G80/4GB/64GB for $100 – Lenovo