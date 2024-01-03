Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Picked up a new gaming PC during the holiday season, or just find yourself with some free time on your hands? The Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store’s winter holiday sales aren’t over just yet – although two out of three do end tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Epic Games Store is continuing to give away a free PC game each day for at least another day. Today’s title is A Plague Tale: Innocence. Tomorrow’s will be revealed… tomorrow. And Amazon Prime members can stream a bunch of titles for free this month including Control, Young Souls and Fortnite.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

Computers

Audio

Other

