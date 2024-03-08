Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese PC maker SZBOX has unveiled a mini PC that looks a lot like a Mac Studio, but it’s even smaller than Apple’s little powerhouse, while offering far more options for customization: the SZBOX FN60G ships as a barebones computer, which means you can bring your own processor, memory, storage, or even a discrete GPU.

The SZBOX FN60G is rather pricey by Chinese mini PC standards though. A barebones model is available for $654 from the SZBOX AliExpress Store.

The little computer has an aluminum body that measures measures 168 x 168 x 92mm (6.6″ x 6.6″ x 3.6″) and a motherboard with an Intel LGA1700 socket that supports 12th-gen, 13th-gen, and 14th-gen Intel Core processors with up to a 100 watt TDP.

According to the product page, the system features two SODIMM slots for DDR5 memory and two M.2 2280 slots for up to 8TB of total PCIe 4.0 solid state storage. There’s also said to be support for graphics cards including:

NVIDIA RTX 4060 (8GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6600M (8GB)

Intel Arc A380 (4G)

AMD Radeon RX 550 (4GB)

Since there’s no mention of a PCIe slot for the discrete graphics, no pictures of the motherboard, and at least one of those discrete graphics options is a mobile GPU that’s typically soldered to a laptop motherboard, I’m a little unclear on how exactly you’re supposed to connect a graphics card to this computer.

What we do know is that it has a cooling system that includes a fan and 8 heat pipes (four for the CPU and 4 for a GPU), over 4000 tiny holes in the chassis to allow for air intake and exhaust, a 2.5L interior volume, and a 330W power supply.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI

2 x DisplayPort

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gbps w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type0A

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

via AndroidPC.es

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.