Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving, when US retailers put a whole bunch of items on sale for deep discounts to kick of the holiday shopping season. This year that would be November 24, 2023. But these days Black Friday is really more of a state of mind… some stores have been running Black Friday sales for weeks.
But things really kick into high gear around November 17, with dozens of deals on laptops, tablets, phones, mini PCs, and accessories. Here are some of the best deals I’ve found so far.
This list will be continually updated as more deals go live.
Mini PCs
Mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake-N chips
- Chuwi LarkBox Pro w/Celeron J4125/6GB/128GB for $110 – Newegg
- Chuwi HeroBox w/Intel N100/8GB/256GB + $15 gift card for $136 – Newegg
- Beelink S12 w/Intel N95/16GB/500GB for $199 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- ACEMAGIC AK1 Plus w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB + RGB lights for $140 – ACEMAGIC (coupon: ACEAK1BF19)
- ACEMAGIC S1 w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB + status display for $145 – ACEMAGIC (coupon: ACES1BF14)
- Chuwi LarkBox X w/Intel N100/12GB/512GB + $15 gift card for $150 – Newegg
- Beelink S12 Pro w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $159 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM UN305C w/Core i3-N305/16GB/512GB for $248 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Mini PCs with AMD Ryzen chips
- ACEMAGIC AMR5 w/Ryzen 7 5700U (barebones) for $230 – ACEMAGIC (coupon: ACESZAMR500)
- Beelink SER5 Max w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/500GB for $299 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM UM773 Lite w/Ryzen 7 7735HS (barebones) for $311 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER6 w/Ryen 5 6600H/6GB/500GB for $319 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER5 Max w/Ryzen 7 5800H/32GB/500GB for $329 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM EM680 w/Ryzen 7 6800U/32GB/512GB for $410 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINSFORUM UM773 Lite w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/512GB for $423 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER6 w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/16GB/1TB for $449 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER6 Pro w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/500GB for $469 – Amazon
- Beelink SER6 Max w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/1TB for $539 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM UM790 Pro w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/512GB for $635 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GMK NucBox K4 w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/1TB for $698 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Mini PCs with Intel Core chips
- MINISFORUM UN1265 w/Core i7-12650H (barebones) for $304 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- ACEMAGIC AD15 w/ Core i5-12450H/16GB/512GB for $319 – ACEMAGIC (coupon: ACESZAD15)
- MINISFORUM NPB6 w/Core i7-13620H (barebones) for $384 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM UN1265 w/Core i7-12650H/32GB/512GB for $392 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GEEKOM Mini IT11 w/Core i7-11390H/32GB/1TB for $449 – GEEKOM (coupon: lililputing25 good from Nov 20 – Nov 30)
- MINISFORUM NPB6 w/Core i7-13620H/32GB/512GB for $496 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Other
Laptops
Laptops under $500
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4120/4GB/128GB for $99 – Lenovo (beginning at 12:00AM ET on Nov 25)
- Lenovo 14w Gen 2 14″ FHD laptop w/AMD 3015e/4GB128GB for $149 – Lenovo (beginning 12:00AM ET on Nov 25)
- Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14″ FHD convertible w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $361 – Amazon
- Acer Aspire 3 14″ FHD laptop w/Ryzen 5 7520U/8GB/512GB for $373 – Amazon
- Asus Vivobook 14 FHD laptop w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $400 – Amazon
- MSI Modern 14 w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $469 – Newegg
Laptops $500 – $999
- HP Pavilion Plus 2.8K 14″ laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $650 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Dell
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) for $749 – Amazon
- Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $753 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface laptop 5 for $800 and up (save up to $500) – Microsoft Store
- MacBook Air 13.6 w/M2 chip for $949 and up – Best Buy
Laptops $1000 and up
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1355U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Lenovo (beginning at 9:00AM ET on Nov 25
- Apple MacBook Air 15.3 (2023) for $1049 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPad P14s laptop w/Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U/32GB/1TB for $1100 – Lenovo (beginning at 3:00AM ET on Nov 20)
Tablets
Amazon Fire tablets
- Fire 7 for $40 – Amazon
- Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Fire HD 10 (2023) for $80 – Amazon
- Fire Max 11 for $150 – Amazon
- Fire Max 1 Productivity Bundle w/keyboard case & stylus pen for $245 – Amazon
- Fire HD 8 + Luna controller for $100 – Amazon
- Fire 7 Kids for $55 – Amazon
- Fire HD 8 Kids for $75 – Amazon
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $75 – Amazon
- Fire HD 10 Kids for $125 – Amazon
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $125 – Amazon
Other tablets under $201
- onn 7″ Android tablet (2022) for $29 – Walmart (beginning Nov 22)
- Lenovo Tab M8 for $70 – Newegg
- Lenovo Tab M9 for $100 – Newegg (or Lenovo on Cyber Monday)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ for $99 – Amazon
- TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 for $133 – Amazon and TCL.com
- TCL NXTPAPER 11 for $189 – Amazon and TCL.com
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $200 – Amazon
Tablets $300 – $500
- Apple iPad (10th-gen) for $349 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 – Google Store
- Samsung Galaxy S9 FE for $399 – Amazon
- OnePlus Pad for $400 – OnePlus
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $499 – Amazon
Tablets $300 and up
- Samsung Galaxy S9 FE+ for $549 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $600 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $700 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $800 and up (save up to $800) – Microsoft Store
Smartphones
- OnePlus Nord N30 for $230 – OnePlus
- Google Pixel 7a for $374 – Google Store (or Amazon)
- Google Pixel 8 for $549 – Google Store
- Nothing Phone (2) for $549 and up – Nothing
- OnePlus 11 for $550 – OnePlus
- Motorola Edge + Bose QuietComfort II earbuds for $600 – Motorola
- Motorola Edge+ for $700 – Motorola
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 – Google Store
- Google Pixel Folds for $1399 – Google Store
- OnePlus Open for $1500 – OnePlus
Audio
Earbuds under $100
- OnePlus Nord Buds 2 for $30 – OnePlus
- Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for $35 – Amazon
- OnePlus Buds Z2 for $50 – OnePlus
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $59 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Buds with ANC (2021) for $65 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $70 – Amazon
- Nothing Ear (stick) for $79 – Nothing
Headphones & earbuds $100 and up
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $100 – Amazon
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $100 – OnePlus
- Nothing Ear (2) for $109 – Nothing
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $120 – Google Store
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $160 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 for $199 – Amazon
Speakers
- Anker Soundcore Motion 300 portable Bluetooth speaker for $64 – Amazon
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $89 – Walmart (starting at 12:00PM ET Nov 22)
Media streamers
- Amazon fire TV Stick Lite for $16 – Amazon
- Roku Premiere 4K for $19 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $25 – Roku
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra LT for $34 – Walmart
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $38 – Google Store
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $70 – Roku
- Roku Streambar for $100 – Roku
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $110 – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $240 – Amazon (or 2 for $440)
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $135 – Amazon
Charging
Wall chargers
- RAVPower 65W USB-C wall charger for $13 – RAVPower (coupon: BFBZ02)
- RAVPower 65W 2-port wall charger for $20 – RAVPower (coupon: RPBF50)
- Anker 47W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $21 – Amazon
Portable pPower banks
- Anker Nano 10,000 mAh, 30W power bank for $35 – Amazon
- Anker Prime 67W 3-port wall charger for $38 – Amazon
- RAVPower 140W, 27,000 mAh power bank for $80 – RAVPower (coupon: RPBF20)
- RAVPower 100W, 30,000 mAh power bank for $90 – RAVPower (coupon: RPPB55)
- Anker Prime 200W, 20,000 mAh power bank & 100W charging base for $130 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- 15+ Premium Subscriptions (including AMC+ and STARZ) starting at $1/month – Roku Channel
- Peacock Premium subscription for $3/month for up to 3 months – Roku Channel
- Paramount+ subscription for $2/month for up to 3 months – Roku Channel
- Apple TV+ subscription free for 3 months for new subscribers – Roku
- Audible Premium Plus subscription for $6/month for up to 4 months + $20 Audible credit – Audible (or Amazon)