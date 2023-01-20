Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Beelink SEi12 Pro is a mini PC with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 64GB of RAM, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 2.5 GbE Ethernet jack.

First unveiled in November, the little computer is now available for purchase for $499 and up.

There are a few different configuration/pricing options available:

Each version of the computer measures 126 x 113 x 42mm (5″ x 4.4″ x 1.7″) and features a metal chassis with a fabric mesh lid on top, a 28-watt, 12th-gen Intel Core processor under the hood and two cooling fans.

The computer has two SODIMM slots with support for up to a total of 64GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 memory, a PCIe 4.0 slot with support for NVMe solid state drives, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x HDMI (4K/60Hz)

1 x Thunderbolt 4

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

Beelink says the system supports up to three displays when using the Thunderbolt port for video output along with the dual HDMI ports. The Beelink SEi12 Pro also comes with a wireless card that supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

