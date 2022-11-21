Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A few months after introducing the Beelink SEi12 mini PC with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, Beelink is starting to promote an upcoming SEi12 Pro version with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor.

The new model is the same shape and size, but packs a higher-power processor which should, at least theoretically, deliver stronger performance. But it’ll also probably generate more heat in that 5″ x 4.4″ x 1.6″ chassis.

The Beelink SEi12 Pro will be available with a choice of Intel Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260P processor options and come with 16GB or 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory, although the system supports up to 64GB of RAM if you want to perform your own upgrades.

Beelink says the little computer has an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe solid state storage and a 2.5 inch bay for a SATA 3 hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

Wireless capabilities include support for WIFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and the computer is expected to ship with Windows 11 Pro (at least for models that come with memory and storage pre-installed, but barebones models are also expected to be available).

Beelink hasn’t announced an official price or release date yet, but MINIXPC is already taking orders with prices starting at $500 for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor or $600 for a barebones Core i7-1260P configuration.

