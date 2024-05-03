Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Chatreey TK12-F is a small desktop computer with a 12th-gen Intel Core U-series processor, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two Gigabit Ethernet ports and support for up to four displays.

But the most unusual thing about this mini PC is that it’s a passively cooled computer with a fanless design for silent operation and a case that’s designed like one big heat sink. The ChatreetyTK12-F is available from AliExpress with prices starting as low as $301 for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor.

The system can also be configured with up to a Core i7-1255U processor, up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to a 1TB SSD. There’s an M.2 2280 slot inside the case as well as room for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 19V DC power input

There are also connectors on the back for optional antennas and the computer ships with a wireless card featuring support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

If the design of this little computer looks familiar, that’s because it appears to have a case that’s very similar to the NVISION FU01 fanless mini PC with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor that launched a few years ago. Chatreey also has its own version of that mini PC, called the TK11-F.

In addition to featuring a newer processor, the updated TK12-F model moves the computer’s Thunderbolt port to the front, moves the USB 3.1 ports to the back, and adds a second HDMI port.

via AndroidPC.es

