The ZeroWriter is a portable, distraction-free writing device that combines a compact keyboard with an even smaller E Ink display.

It’s also an open-source, DIY gadget that you can build yourself using parts that cost about $200 or less, although you will need access to a 3D printer (or 3D printing shop) to build the chassis.

In posts on reddit and HackADay, the developer explains that the goal was to make an affordable alternative to E Ink typewriters from companies like Freewrite (which charges $499 for its cheapest model with an E Ink display) or the Pomera DM30 (which earned a niche following a few years ago, but has since been discontinued).

The ZeroWriter hardware includes:

Waveshare 4.2 inch E Ink display

Vortex Core 40% keyboard

Raspberry PI Zero 2 W

microSD card

3D printed case

Screws, hinges, ports

External battery pack

The most expensive component is the keyboard, which sells for $89, while the display costs around $25 to $35 for a 400 x 300 pixel ePaper screen, and the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is nominally priced at $15, but might end up costing more depending on where and when you find a store with any in stock.

You could also save money by opting for a different keyboard and skimping on case design, but then you wouldn’t get a computer that’s almost small enough to be pocket-sized (the Vortex Core keyboard measures 250 x 75 x 30mm, or 9.8″ x 3″ x 1.2″, which should make touch-typing comfortable, but which will probably make any writing device with this keyboard a little too long to fit in your pants pocket).

You can find detailed instructions, 3D design files, and work-in-progress software at the ZeroWriter HackADay and GitHub project pages. One thing to keep in mind is that while the build process is described as beginner-friendly, there is some soldering required, so you’ll need the appropriate equipment (and at least some basic skill with a soldering iron).

It’s also worth pointing out that the chassis design is a modified version of the open source Penkesu Computer that we wrote about last year. That little device is also powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and also features a compact, mechanical keyboard. But the original design uses a larger LCD display and an ortholinear keyboard, which won’t be to everyone’s tastes.

