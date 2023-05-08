HTC could be gearing up for the release of a new smartphone. Images of the HTC U23 Pro 5G have been leaked online by someone with access to a pre-production device.

The U23 Pro 5G looks like it will be the latest hardware addition to the Viverse, HTC’s attempt “to realize a Metaverse that is open, universal, and transparent.” As with the Desire 22 Pro that launched last year the U23 appears to be a companion device for the HTC Vive Flow headset.

Thanks to the screens shared by the leaker, we know the U23 Pro 5G features an octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It also packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There’s a four-camera array on the back highlighted by a 108MP sensor with OIS. The U23’s power button doubles as a fingerprint reader, and there’s even a headphone jack on the top of the phone. Its 4600mAh battery can be recharged wirelessly or via USB-C. GSMArena notes that there are three model numbers that appear, so there could be additional hardware variants coming as well.

HTC teased an announcement about the Viverse just a few days ago from its official Twitter account. With the hashtag #seeUsoon there’s a solid chance that you’ll be seeing more details about the U23 before too long, like where it will be available for purchase.

The Desire 22 Pro launched in in Taiwan, where the company is headquartered, and made it to stores in the EU and UK… so HTC fans in the U.S. may not want to hold their breath for its arrival stateside.

via 9to5 Google