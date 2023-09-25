Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The MINSIFORUM Mercury EM680 is a palm-sized computer that measures less than 3.2″ x 3.2″ x 1.7″. But this tiny desktop PC has the power of a decent laptop, thanks to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor and up to 32GB of RAM.
When MINISFORUM introduced the EM680 earlier this year, the company set a list price of $559 for a model with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but it’s been on sale for $449 since launch. You can knock $26 off that price if you pick one up from Amazon though, where there’s a coupon that will let you buy this little computer for just $424.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- KAMRUI AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $150 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Acer Chromebook Vero 514 14″ w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $349 – Walmart
- MINISFORUM EM680 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 6700U/32GB/512GB for $424 – Amazon
PC Games
- Name your price for a bundle of narrative PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Adventure PC games – Humble Bundle
- 38 games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 adaptive noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Newegg (coupon: SSCW2542)
- Beats Studio Buds Plus true wireless active noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Woot
Others
- ORICO USB-C hubs/adaptors for $7 and up – Walmart