Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINSIFORUM Mercury EM680 is a palm-sized computer that measures less than 3.2″ x 3.2″ x 1.7″. But this tiny desktop PC has the power of a decent laptop, thanks to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor and up to 32GB of RAM.

When MINISFORUM introduced the EM680 earlier this year, the company set a list price of $559 for a model with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but it’s been on sale for $449 since launch. You can knock $26 off that price if you pick one up from Amazon though, where there’s a coupon that will let you buy this little computer for just $424.

