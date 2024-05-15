Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The AYN Odin 2 Mini is an upcoming handheld game console from the makers of the AYN Odin and Loki line of devices. The name suggests that this model will be a smaller version of the Odin 2 that launched last summer, but it also features a new body with rounded sides and a physical design that's heavily inspired by the PlayStation Vita.

AYN hasn’t revealed pricing, availability, or complete specs yet, but the company has shared some information about its new handheld. Here’s what we know so far.

First, the Odin 2 Mini is a smaller, lighter handheld than the Odin 2, with the new model weighing just 320 grams (11.3 ounces), compared with 420 grams for the full-size model.

Second, it will have a mini LED display with up to 1100 nits brightness for better outdoor visibility than the Odin 2, which tops out at about 500 nits.

AYN also says the new model has a “screwless” design, which may make it (relatively) easy to open the case for repairs.

And that’s about all we know so far. AYN hasn’t revealed anything about the screen size or resolution, processor, memory, storage, wireless capabilities, or ports. But pictures show that the system will have the usual game controller features including dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, four action buttons, a set of four shoulder buttons/triggers and at least four additional buttons.

There appear to be a pair of front-facing speakers for stereo audio, a microSD card reader for removable storage, a mini HDMI port (I think), and a fan inside the case for active cooling.

I’ll update this article with more details as they become available.

The original AYN Odin 2, meanwhile, has a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB to 16GB of LPDDR5x memory and 128GB to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It ships with Android 13 software and has an 8,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, and features support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a set of ports that includes USB 3.1 Type-C, mini HDMI, 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader. It currently sells for $299 and up.

via /r/OdinHandheld, AYN Discord, and @RetroHandhelds

