The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a 10.4 inch Android tablet that comes with a pressure-sensitive S-Pen for writing, drawing, and interacting with the screen. First released a few years ago with a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and Android 10 software, Samsung updated the tablet earlier this year with a new version sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip and Android 12.
While the tablet has a list price of $350, right now you can pick one up from Best Buy for at least $100 off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops and tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet (2022) w/S-Pen for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible notebook w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/512GB for $610 – Lenovo
Downloads and streaming
- Get $5 Prime Video credit for watching a 15 second ad on Fire TV devices – Amazon (Described by AFTVNews)
- Select audiobooks for $5 and up – Audible Road Trip Sale
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle of 7 PC games – Humble Career Break Bundle
PC & Mobile accessories
- Save 20% on select Satechi docking stations – Amazon
- Save up to 37% on select TP-Link products – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX21 AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $70 – Amazon
- Logitech M185 wireless mouse for $13 – Lenovo
I have the S6 Lite WiFi and it’s been rock solid with LineageOS