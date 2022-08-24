Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a 10.4 inch Android tablet that comes with a pressure-sensitive S-Pen for writing, drawing, and interacting with the screen. First released a few years ago with a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and Android 10 software, Samsung updated the tablet earlier this year with a new version sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip and Android 12.

While the tablet has a list price of $350, right now you can pick one up from Best Buy for at least $100 off.

