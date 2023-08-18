Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store gets a lot of attention for giving away one or more PC games for free every week. But Amazon Prime members can also score a bunch of free games thanks to the company’s Prime Gaming perk, which allows you to add a different set of games to your library every week.
This week Prime members can pick up titles including Farming Simulator 19, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, and Quake 4. Note that you’ll need a GOG or Epic Games Store account to redeem some game codes though.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Ideapad Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/Snapdragon 7cG2/4GB/128GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12.2″ convertible Chromebook w/Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13.3″ OLED 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/Snapdragon 7cG2/8GB/128GB for $369 – Best Buy
Audio
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds for $59 – Amazon
- Beats Studio Plus true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $130 – Woot
- Google Pixel Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $139 – Amazon
Other
- 39 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of simulation PC games – Humble Bundle
- LG DualUp 28 inch 2568 x 2880 pixel monitor for $497 – Amazon
- Anker Bluetooth keyboard for $9 – Amazon