Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon Prime Day is still two weeks away, but Amazon Prime Day is a state of mind… or something. Anyway, Amazon is running a bunch of early deals for Prime members.
Among other things, you can pick up an Amazon Fire HD tablet for half price, save money on refurbished Kindle devices, or pick up a pair of Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for $35.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Prime exclusive device deals
- Amazon Fire HD (2021) tablets for $75 and up (half price) – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablets for $35 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $80 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis for $140 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Buds w/ANC (2021) for $65 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Luna Controller + 1-mnoth Luna+ subscription for $40 – Amazon
Laptops
- Refurb Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $295 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14 convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $550 – Woot
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5 7535U/8GB/256GB for $500 – HP
Audio
- JBL Tune 115TWS true wireless earbuds for $30 – JBL
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $85 – Woot
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Woot
Smartphones
- Motorola Edge+ smartphone w/SD 8 Gen 1/8GB/512GB for $500 – Motorola
- Motorola Edge (2022) smartphone w/Dimensity 1050/8GB?256GB for $350 – Motorola
- Moto G Power smartphone w/Dimensity 930/6GB/256GB for $280 – Motorola
