Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
B&H is running a 3-day “Mega DealZone” sale with discounts on hundreds of products across a range of categories including computers, TVs, storage, photography, pro audio, and lighting.
Meanwhile Amazon is running sales on Anker charging products, Crucial and Samsung storage devices, and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, which is now selling for less than the price of an entry-level Kindle.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- Save up to 43% on select Anker charging products – Amazon
- Xcellon Mighty Mini 4-port 100W GaN USB wall charger for $35 – B&H
- Jackery 293 Wh portable power station for $219 – Walmart
Storage
- Save up to 54% on select Crucial portable SSDs – Amazon
- Save up to 57% on select Samsung storage products – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $450 – B&H
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1355U/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-011130G7/16GB/512GB for $680 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for $757 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop w/165 Hz display/Ryzen 9 7940HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1400 – Best Buy
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $90 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/32GB for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/64GB & S-Pen for $250 – Amazon
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- Ausounds AU-Frequency true wireless earbuds for $12 – B&H
- Ausounds AU-Frequency ANC noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $20 – B&H
- Ausounds AU-STREAM ANC+ noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $30 – B&H
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker (red) for $70 – B&H
- JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker (red) for $150 – B&H
Other
