Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Zephryus G14 with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Radeon RX 6700S graphics, and a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz display for $1000, which is the best price to date for this laptop and probably the best deal you’re likely to find on any notebook with those specs anytime soon.
It’s a notebook I’ve been using as my primary work computer for about half a year, and while battery life is underwhelming, I’ve been very pleased with the level of performance this 3.6 pound laptop delivers. The webcam stinks though, so if that’s a a deciding factor you may want to look elsewhere, or at least invest in a USB webcam.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 5125C/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Gateway 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1255U/8GB/512GB for $398 – Walmart
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for $780 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120 HZ WQXGA 14″ gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Best Buy
Charging
- RAVPower 30W 2-port USB wall charger for $10 – RAVPower (coupon: DED122)
- Anker PowerPort III 20W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $16 – Amazon
- Baseus 100W 4-port wall charger for $45 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: XDB3RJRS)
- Nexpow 300W portable power station for $180 – Walmart
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Best of Boomer Shooters Bundle
- 20 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Save up to 50% on select movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
I actually almost bought that laptop last month, but I decided to wait another 1-2 months to see what options appear for laptops with 4060 GPUs.
However, I’m pretty certain I won’t find a laptop with a similar build quality, display panel, or battery life. The Zephryus G14 is probably one of the best all around laptops in this gaming laptop price segment.
So far, the options for a 4060 all have pretty large compromises to reach their price points. Some of them have terrible screens, or other sub-par components.
I will say, I’ve barely done any gaming on this laptop. But the Ryzen 9 6900HX is a really nice step up from the Core i7-9750H in my old laptop in terms of both performance and efficiency. This thing is way faster, but the fans spin up a lot less often (and they make less noise when they do).