Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Zephryus G14 with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Radeon RX 6700S graphics, and a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz display for $1000, which is the best price to date for this laptop and probably the best deal you’re likely to find on any notebook with those specs anytime soon.

It’s a notebook I’ve been using as my primary work computer for about half a year, and while battery life is underwhelming, I’ve been very pleased with the level of performance this 3.6 pound laptop delivers. The webcam stinks though, so if that’s a a deciding factor you may want to look elsewhere, or at least invest in a USB webcam.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1000 from Best Buy

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Charging

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I actually almost bought that laptop last month, but I decided to wait another 1-2 months to see what options appear for laptops with 4060 GPUs.

    However, I’m pretty certain I won’t find a laptop with a similar build quality, display panel, or battery life. The Zephryus G14 is probably one of the best all around laptops in this gaming laptop price segment.

    So far, the options for a 4060 all have pretty large compromises to reach their price points. Some of them have terrible screens, or other sub-par components.

    Reply

    1. I will say, I’ve barely done any gaming on this laptop. But the Ryzen 9 6900HX is a really nice step up from the Core i7-9750H in my old laptop in terms of both performance and efficiency. This thing is way faster, but the fans spin up a lot less often (and they make less noise when they do).

      Reply