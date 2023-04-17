Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Zephryus G14 with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Radeon RX 6700S graphics, and a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz display for $1000, which is the best price to date for this laptop and probably the best deal you’re likely to find on any notebook with those specs anytime soon.

It’s a notebook I’ve been using as my primary work computer for about half a year, and while battery life is underwhelming, I’ve been very pleased with the level of performance this 3.6 pound laptop delivers. The webcam stinks though, so if that’s a a deciding factor you may want to look elsewhere, or at least invest in a USB webcam.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Charging

Downloads & Streaming

Other