Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Mele Quieter line of pocket-sized fanless computers were never particularly expensive. But while we’re waiting to see if the company can cram an Intel Alder Lake-N processor into such a compact, passively-cooled design, you can save a bit more than usual by picking up a previous-gen model.
Right now Amazon is selling the Quieter2D with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor for just $135, or a Quieter3C with a speedier Celeron N5105 chip and twice as much memory and storage for $180.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Mele Quieter2D fanless mini PC w/Celeron N4000/4GB/128GB for $135 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- Mele fanless PC Stick w/Celeron N5105/8GB/128GB for $180 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/256GB for $200 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $259 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- Beelink mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/500GB for $328 – Amazon (coupon: 27EUOVAY)
- MINISFORUM UM773 Lite mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/512GB for $505 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
Laptops
- Refurb VAIO 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/1TB for $425 – Walmart
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14s w/Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U/8GB/512GB for $599 – Lenovo (coupon: T14SG2AMDCLEARANCE)
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/RTX 3050/16GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg
- Lenovo Slim Pro 7 14″ 2.5K 90 Hz touchscreen laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 3050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Other
- AmazonBasics AAA rechargeable batteries (12-pack) for $10 – Amazon
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon