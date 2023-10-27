Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running an Early Black Friday sale, but the company is taking a page out of the Amazon Prime Day playbook and only offering the best discounts to members of its two subscription programs.
My Best Buy Plus is a $50/year service that includes 2-day free shipping and member-only discounts. But signing up will let you save $100 on an Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC, among other things, so you might come out ahead if you just sign up for a year. Meanwhile, My Best Buy Total is a tougher sell at $180/year. But in addition to free shipping and discounted prices, this plan includes 24/7 tech support and 20% off repair costs.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- HUNSN micro Firewall Appliance (barebones mini PC w/4 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet, Intel N100) for $201 – Newegg (coupon: ZIPFAN)
- Beelink SER7 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/16GB/1TB for $583 – Amazon
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $458 – Newegg (coupon: ZIPFAN)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $600 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- MSI SUmmit E13 Flip Evo 13.4″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $600 – MSI
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC w/Z1 Extreme for $600 – Best Buy (Plus or Total members)
Smartphones and tablets
- Google Pixel 7a for $374 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE + $100 gift card for $600 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $400 and up – Amazon
Downloads
- The Evil Within 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Super Adventure Hand PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for up to 12 Warner Bros PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for up to 36 Doctor Who digital comics and audio dramas – Humble Bundle
Other
- Early Black Friday Deals – Best Buy (Plus or Total members)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) for $45 – Amazon
- JBL Tune 235NC true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $40 – Best Buy (Plus or Total members)
- Anker 10,00 mAh/30W power bank for $35 – Amazon
- UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon